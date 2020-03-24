SKIDMORE – The Skidmore-Tynan softball team got off to a slow start in its district opener against Aransas Pass on March 10, but the Lady Cats rallied in the late stages to get the win.
Skidmore tied the game in the fifth and then went ahead in the sixth during a 5-2 victory over the visiting Lady Panthers in the District 29-3A opener for both teams.
Aransas Pass jumped in front in the third on a two-run home run, but S-T cut that lead in half on a wild pitch in the fourth and then tied the game in the fifth on an RBI single.
In the sixth, Madison Chapa put the Lady Cats in front with an RBI triple.
Skidmore added another run on a wild pitch and then a third on an AP error.
Jasmine Terry, after giving up a lead-off single, sat down the next three AP batters in the seventh to seal the victory.
She got the win in the circle, allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out 11 in a complete game.
At the plate, Samantha Gutierrez, Lena Keese and Claudia Fuentes each had two hits.
Gutierrez and Brittany Hinojosa both had RBIs for the Lady Cats.
The win pushed the Lady Cats’ record to 7-5-2 overall and 1-0 in district play.
Lady Cats win thrice at Port A tourney
Skidmore-Tynan picked up three wins in five games at the Port Aransas tournament March 5-6.
The Lady Cats opened the tournament on March 5 with a 13-4 win over Banquete, then, after a loss to Aransas Pass, beat Taft 11-7. The next day, the Lady Cats beat Yorktown 11-0 before falling 4-0 to Mabank.
Against Banquete, Skidmore scored at least once in every inning, including four times in the fourth and three times in both the second and fifth innings to beat the reigning regional runners-up.
Keese went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs, while Terry was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Daniella Villarreal and Kylie Laughlin both went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs.
Jasmine Terry picked up the win in the circle.
Against Taft, Skidmore used a four-run first and a six-run third to win.
Keese drove in two and scored twice while going 3 for 4. Gutierrez had two hits, two RBIs adn two runs. Chapa also drove in two runs despite not recording a hit.
Terry earned the win in the circle yet again.
Against Yorktown, Skidmore scored three in the third, two in the fourth and six in the fifth to win.
Laughlin went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and three runs. Gutierrez was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs. Keese added two hits and an RBI.
Terry threw four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits to get the win.
Against AP, Terry scored the team’s lone run and Keese had two of the team’s four hits in a losing effort.
Terry also took the loss.