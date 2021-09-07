Fans for both the Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan volleyball teams showed up in droves at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium in anticipation of what figured to be a hard-fought back-and-forth battle for county supremacy Aug. 24.
The two teams had already met twice, splitting the two meetings, both of which went the distance in the best-of-three format.
Skidmore-Tynan turned the first best-of-five meeting this year of the county rivals into a three-set rout, though.
The Lady Cats blitzed Beeville 25-8 in the opening set, and followed that with an equally-impressive 25-13 win in the second set.
Momentum swung back and forth throughout the early part of the third set, but Skidmore ultimately won 25-19 to complete the sweep.
“For the girls, it’s always a big win just because they all know each other and they all talk to each other,” said Lady Cat coach Holly Vasquez about beating Beeville.
“We hadn’t lost to them in awhile before the Sinton tournament last week, so I think the girls felt like they had something to prove.”
Mariella Gonzales was a force at the net for the Lady Cats. The senior racked up 10 kills against just one hitting error on 24 attacks for a .375 hitting percentage. She also had five blocks to lead the defense.
On the service line, she delivered five aces and, in the back row, she tallied seven digs.
“When she gets up and swings, she can put it down hard,” Vasquez said about Gonzales. “And when she’s doing that, you can see that the other girls kind of feed off of it.
“She’s capable of playing that way every match, and, if she does, we can be pretty good.”
Jenna Vasquez added seven kills, five digs and two aces for the Lady Cats, who upped their record to 11-4 on the season with the victory.
Brandi Cash added three kills and two blocks for Skidmore, while Mailey Hardin recorded 15 assists, three digs and a kill.
Samantha Gutierrez contributed nine digs, while Neddia Gonzales added seven to go with a kill.
Errors are what cost Beeville, coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer said.
“Nothing was going right. Nothing was clicking,” she said. “It was just a bad game. We played bad.”
She chalked that up to the lack of practices and also to the team being worn out from the grind of the early-season schedule.
“We have not practiced. Monday (Aug. 23) was the first true team practice,” she said. “It’s just been a lot. They’re tired.”
She also said the atmosphere inside Marion B. Horton Gymnasium – which was at least 75% full – played a role.
“I’ve been in Beeville eight years and I have never seen a gym packed like that for a volleyball game,” she said. “It was just a different environment.
“It was good to see everyone there supporting us, but when you’re not used to that, it’s a shock, you don’t know how to react, how to respond.”
Vasquez, meanwhile, said her team fed off the crowd exactly how she hoped they would.
“That got the girls going,” she said. “I told them, ‘They’re here to see you beat Beeville.’ The girls loved it and I’m glad the fans came out to support them. That’s why I made them go over and thank the crowd after we won, because they helped us.”
Beeville fell to 9-8 overall with the loss.
Carly Knapp paced the Lady Trojan offense with four kills, while Alexia Salazar and Jaida Gonzales both had three kills.
Aaralyn Del Bosque and KJ Cascarano had six and five assists, respectively.
Megan Del Bosque led the team with eight digs. Salazar added four.
Salazar also had two aces.
Beeville swept the two sub-varsity contests.
In the junior varsity match, the hosts won 25-20 and 25-17 over Skidmore. In the freshman game, Beeville won 25-19 and 25-17.
