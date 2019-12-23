BLOOMINGTON – Skidmore-Tynan’s 11th win of the season last week was a lopsided rout on the road.
The Lady Cat hoopsters held Bloomington to just two field goals in a 65-7 win.
“We overmatched Bloomington in every facet of the game,” said Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe. “I was proud of our girls jumping on them right away, and playing sharp throughout the game.
“We were able to fine-tune some things that we needed to work on before district starts.”
Skidmore (11-6) held the hosts without a field goal in the first quarter as it built a 22-1 lead.
The visitors then outscored Bloomington 18-3 in the second quarter before padding their lead by eight in the third quarter.
Skidmore finished things off by blanking the hosts 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
For the game, Skidmore shot 43.1 percent (28 of 65) from the field, compared to just 8.0 percent (2 for 25) for the hosts.
The Lady Cats held a 27-0 edge in points off turnovers, as well as a 36-2 edge in points in the paint.
They also outrebounded Bloomington 40-26, held a 17-0 advantage in assists and a 19-3 advantage in steals.
Katryna Hernandez poured in a season-best 34 points on 17-of-29 shooting from the field. It was her second straight 30-point game.
She made it a double-double with 14 rebounds as well.
The senior post also had four steals and two blocks.
Brittany Hinojosa knocked down three triples on her way to scoring 15 points for the Lady Cats.
She also added eight rebounds and two steals.
Jasmine Terry also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points to go with nine assists and three steals.
S-T 47, Three Rivers 20
The Lady Cats started slow, but dominated over the final three quarters in a win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Three Rivers led 5-4 after one quarter, but Skidmore held the visitors to just 15 points after that.
The Lady Cats outscored TR 18-6 in the second, 11-6 in the third and 14-3 in the fourth to pick up the win.
Hernandez was 11 of 28 from the field and 8 of 12 at the charity stripe to rack up 31 points.
She also had a team-best 14 rebounds to go with five steals.
Mari Gonzales scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and recorded eight steals for Skidmore in the win.
Terry and Hinojosa had four points apiece. Terry added four assists and three steals, while Hinojosa chipped in four rebounds.