SKIDMORE – Brianna Flores took the first pass of the game and turned it into two points to start off what would become a lopsided win for the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat basketball team last week at home.
Flores’ deuce gave the host Cats a lead they would never relinquish in a 42-6 victory over Kenedy at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore outscored Kenedy 22-0 in the opening quarter and produced the first 25 points of the game on its way to the win.
The Lady Cats led 27-2 at halftime and 37-6 after three quarters before outscoring Kenedy 5-0 in the final period.
“We came out aggressively in the first quarter and just jumped on Kenedy,” said Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe about the game. “It was nice to be able to start so strong and put it away early.
“Our team did a nice job of staying focused throughout the game.”
Katryna Hernandez converted 7 of 11 from the field on her way to a game-best 19 points. She also grabbed five rebounds and had five steals.
Brittany Hinojosa scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds. She also had five steals for the game.
Six other Lady Cats had at least two points in the victory.
It was Skidmore’s fourth straight victory.
Since starting the year 0-3, the Lady Cats have won five of their past six games to improve to 5-4 on the season.
The Lady Cat junior varsity team also picked up a win over Kenedy, downing the Leopards 33-3 to improve to 5-2 on the season.
Ariana Garcia had nine points to lead Skidmore, while Makaelah Favre added seven and Neddia Gonzales chipped in five.
Lady Cats crowned champs in Edna
Skidmore won the Edna tournament with back-to-back victories on Nov. 23.
The Lady Cats edged Calhoun 19-18, then beat El Campo 25-20 on the final day of the tournament.
The Lady Cats went 4-1 at the tournament with those two wins, plus victories over Hallettsville and Caney Creek.
Their only loss of the tournament was a 31-28 setback against Karnes City.
Skidmore opened play at the tournament with a 30-22 win over Hallettsville.
The game featured seven lead changes with the seventh coming in the fourth when the Lady Cats went in front for good.
Hallettsville grabbed a 22-21 lead midway through the fourth, but Skidmore outscored the Lady Brahmas 9-0 the rest of the way to get the win.
Hernandez had 16 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Lady Cats.
Hinojosa scored six points and grabbed seven boards, while Jasmine Terry scored five points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists.
The Lady Cats then came up three shy against Karnes City despite outscoring the Lady Badgers 15-7 in the final period.
Karnes City won each of the first three periods to build a 24-13 lead going to the fourth.
Hernandez had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Skidmore.
Terry added six points, while Hinojosa had four points and five rebounds.
In their only game Nov. 22, the Lady Cats downed Caney Creek 38-13.
They won all four quarters by counts of 5-2, 8-4, 10-4 and 15-3, respectively.
Hernandez had 11 points and five rebounds in the win. She also had four steals.
Hinojosa scored nine points and grabbed 10 boards. Terry scored eight points and snagged eight rebounds.
On the final day of the tournament, Skidmore opened with the one-point win over Calhoun.
The Lady Cats broke a 16-16 tie early in the fourth and led the rest of the way.
Hernandez had a team-best 12 points. She also grabbed seven boards.
Hinojosa was held without a field goal, but she grabbed a team-best eight boards.
Terry and Mari Gonzales both scored three points.
The Lady Cats polished things off with the win over El Campo.
The Lady Birds led 9-7 at halftime, but Skidmore won the third 10-3 to go in front for good. The fourth was an 8-8 deadlock between the two teams.
“We did a great job of frustrating El Campo with the tempo of the game,” Stowe said about the victory.
Hernandez had nine points and 12 rebounds. Hinojosa added two points and 10 boards.
Terry contributed eight points, while Mayra Salas added six points and four rebounds.