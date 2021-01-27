Brianna Flores, Kaydence Menchaca and Mariella Gonzales all scored in double figures to carry the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to yet another win in District 29-3A play on Jan. 12.
The Lady Cats completed a perfect first round in district competition with a 65-20 rout of Goliad at the Goliad Events Center.
“We did what we were supposed to do tonight,” said Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe about the win.
Stowe’s charges upped their mark to 15-4 overall and 7-0 in district play with the win.
The 7-0 mark has the Lady Cats sitting atop the district standings by a game over Aransas Pass. The Lady Cats and Lady Panthers were slated to face off Jan. 15 in Aransas Pass with that top spot on the line.
“I expect it to be epic,” Stowe said about that slated meeting with Aransas Pass.
Skidmore’s first-quarter performance against Goliad could probably be considered epic as well.
The Lady Cats, who are ranked 21st in the TGCA state poll and 22nd in the TABC poll, outscored Goliad 22-3 in the quarter behind a 9-for-17 shooting performance, which included makes on six of their eight shot attempts inside the arc.
“The pressure we put on them in the first quarter really affected them,” Stowe said. “It seemed like there were long periods of time in the first half that the game was being played on one end.
“We would score, press and then be right back on offense due to a turnover.”
Skidmore scored the first 22 points of the game before Goliad hit a 3-pointer late in the quarter to get off the schneid.
The Lady Cats then pushed their lead to 37-14 by halftime before dominating the second half, outscoring Goliad 17-2 in the third quarter and 11-4 in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t play very well defensively in the second quarter, but the rest of the game I was very pleased,” Stowe added.
The Lady Cats, in all, shot 38 percent from the field for the game, but they were 21 of 42 inside the arc and 16 of 25 on shots from within six feet of the basket.
They outscored Goliad 38-12 in the paint and held a 37-6 edge in points off turnovers. That edge in the latter category came thanks to a 27-7 advantage in steals.
Skidmore also outrebounded the Tigerettes 47-34.
Flores led Skidmore in scoring with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. She also had five steals, four assists and two rebounds.
Menchaca and Gonzales both had 13 points. Menchaca added three steals, three rebounds and two assists, while Gonzales contributed five steals and two blocks.
Brittany Hinojosa led the team in rebounding with 10 to go with two points, while Daniella Villarreal had eight rebounds to go with four points.
Jasmine Terry added six points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals, while Mayra Salas had six points and five rebounds.
The win was Skidmore’s 10th straight, a run that began back on Dec. 5 with a victory over county rival Pettus.
S-T 47, Odem 33
The Lady Cats used a big advantage in the second quarter to pull away from perennial district title contender Odem on Jan. 8.
“We were fortunate to be able to come away with the win tonight,” said Stowe. “We struggled offensively throughout the entire game but played really solid defense. Even though we didn’t make as many easy shots as we usually do, the girls just persevered.”
Skidmore carried an 8-7 lead into the second quarter and soon led 19-9 by starting that period on an 11-2 run.
The Lady Cats outscored Odem 13-5 in the quarter to take a 21-12 lead into the locker room.
Odem trimmed the lead by a point in the third, but Skidmore outscored the visiting Owls 14-8 in the fourth.
Flores led a trio of Lady Cats in double figures with 14 points to go with five rebounds.
Menchaca scored 11 points, dished out two assists and grabbed two rebounds, and Hinojosa scored 10 points and pulled down a career-best 19 rebounds.
Gonzales added four points to go with 15 boards, five blocks and three steals.
Terry had three points and five assists.
