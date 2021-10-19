Skidmore-Tynan celebrated its future players with Lil Spikers Night and Pink Out Night on the same night Oct. 5 and capped the evening with a three-set sweep of Orange Grove.
The Lady Cats completed the season sweep of the Lady Dogs, winning decisively in the first two sets before capturing the win with a wild third-set victory.
Skidmore improved to 23-8 overall and 8-1 in District 29-3A competition with the victory.
The hosts opened the night with a 25-18 triumph in the opening set, then rolled to a 25-12 win in the second set to go up two sets to none.
Orange Grove led for much of the third set before Skidmore rallied to tie things late.
The Lady Cats got to match point at 24-22, but Orange Grove stayed alive by scoring back-to-back points to make it 24-all.
Skidmore won the next point to get to match point once again, then clinched the victory with a Mariella Gonzales kill for a 26-24 win.
It was one of 16 kills on the night for Gonzales, who hit .375 for the match with just one error on 40 total attacks.
She also had two solo blocks, one block assist and an ace.
Jenna Vasquez tied her for the team lead in kills with 16 as part of her double-double. She also led the team in digs with 19 and had an ace.
Brandi Cash recorded five kills for the Lady Cats.
Mailey Hardin also had a double-double with 30 assists and 12 digs. She also led the team in aces with four.
Kacy Rivers added 10 digs and two aces, while Kaitlyn Salinas had 15 digs and one kill.
S-T 3, Aransas Pass 0
Skidmore finished off the season sweep of Aransas Pass Oct. 1.
The Lady Cats won the opening set of the match 25-20, then took the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-16.
Gonzales had 12 kills to go with five digs, three aces and three solo blocks.
Vasquez had seven kills and 13 digs, while Cash had four kills and a solo block.
Hardin paced the team in assists with 22 assists and also had nine digs and a kill. Neddia Goznales registered two kills and five digs. Salinas added 15 digs and an ace.
