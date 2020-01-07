TAFT – In their final game before Christmas, the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat basketball team claimed its first district win of the season.
The Lady Cats held Taft to just 14-percent shooting in a 47-17 rout of the Lady Hounds.
Skidmore led by just five after one quarter, but pushed its lead to 22-10 by halftime.
The Lady Cats then dominated the third 14-2 and won the fourth 11-5 to complete the 30-point victory.
Skidmore’s defense held Taft to just six field goals on the night with the hosts shooting 6 for 43 from the field.
The Lady Cats also outrebounded Taft 52-40, which included a 24-17 edge on the offensive glass.
Skidmore’s bigs, Katryna Hernandez and Brittany Hinojosa, led the way offensively with 14 points apiece.
Hernandez made it a double-double with a game-best 18 rebounds to go with three steals.
Hinojosa grabbed seven boards and added five steals.
Jasmine Terry scored eight points to go with four rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Mari Gonzales chipped in five points and four boards, while Mayra Salas had two points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
The Lady Cats improved to 12-7 overall and 1-1 in District 29-3A play with the win.
Aransas Pass 48, S-T 32
In the district opener for both teams on Dec. 17, Aransas Pass rode the cushion it built in the first quarter to a win over the Lady Cats at the DuBose Special Events Center.
The Lady Panthers outscored S-T 23-6 in the opening period.
Skidmore outscored the visitors by a point over the final three periods.
Both teams scored six in the second quarter before AP won the third period 9-7.
The Lady Cats then won the fourth 13-10.
Terry paced the scoring effort for the Lady Cats with eight points.
She also added five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Hernandez scored seven points go with eight boards, two assists and two steals.
Hinojosa grabbed a team-best 13 rebounds to go with five points, two assists and three steals.
Daniella Villarreal added four points and four boards.