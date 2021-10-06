The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat volleyball team held onto its spot atop the District 29-3A standings thanks to two home victories on Sept. 18 and 21.
The Lady Cats bested George West in three sets Sept. 18 at the DuBose Special Events Center, then beat the visiting Taft Lady Greyhounds in three sets three days later.
Six different Lady Cats had at least one kill in the victory over George West.
Skidmore opened the match with a 25-12 win in the first set, then won each of the next two sets by counts of 25-21.
Mariella Gonzales had a team-best nine kills for the Lady Cats in the win. She also had two digs and two aces.
Kaitlyn Salinas added five kills and tied for the team lead in digs with 10. She also had three aces.
Mailey Hardin added two kills to go with a team-high 12 assists, while Brandi Cash had two kills, three solo blocks and one block assist.
Neddia Gonzales and Jenna Vasquez both recorded one kill.
Vasquez added eight digs to the cause.
The Lady Cats dominated the first two sets against Taft, then won the final set by two points to clinch the sweep.
Skidmore started with a 25-13 win in the opening set, then won 25-15 in the second set, which included a .419 hitting performance by the Lady Cats with 16 kills against just three errors on 31 attacks.
The Lady Cats closed out the match with a 26-24 win in the third set.
The Lady Cat offense tallied 38 total kills in the win with M. Gonzales leading the team with 14 to go with eight digs and two solo blocks.
Cash also reached double figures in kills with 10.
Vasquez registered eight kills to go with 12 digs and two aces.
Salinas had three kills and 15 digs on the night.
Hardin had two kills, seven digs and a team-high 31 assists.
Samantha Gutierrez served up five aces and had six digs.
Skidmore had 71 total digs on the night with eight different Lady Cats recording at least six.
The Lady Cats upped their mark to 20-7 overall and improved to 5-0 in district play.
Skidmore and Goliad sit tied for the top spot in the district standings with matching 5-0 marks. The two teams were slated to square off with each other on Sept. 24 in Goliad.
