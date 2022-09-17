Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25.
Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces.
Also leading the Lady Cats were Brandi Cash (four kills, three digs, two service aces) and Jenna Vasquez (two kills, six digs).
The win improved Skidmore-Tynan to 8-6 on the season.
S-T falls in three
The Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates took a 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 win over the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats on Aug. 23.
Jenna Vasquez topped S-T with eight kills and Neddia Gonzales added seven. Vasquez added nine digs.
Mailey Hardin tallied 18 assists and eight digs. Kaitlyn Salinas had nine digs. Brandi Cash posted seven digs and four kills.