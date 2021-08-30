Skidmore-Tynan’s volleyball team cruised to a three-set victory at home over visiting West Oso on Aug. 16 to follow up a championship performance in the Woodsboro Lady Eagle Invitational.
Skidmore claimed a 25-16 win in the opening set against the visiting Lady Bears, then won 25-19 in the second set and 25-20 in the third set.
The win pushed the Lady Cats to 7-1 on the year.
Mariella Gonzales led the Lady Cat offense with nine kills to go with six digs.
Jenna Vasquez contributed six kills, seven digs and two aces, while Neddia Gonzales had two kills, one dig and five aces. Brandi Cash led the team in blocks with five.
Mailey Hardin had 18 assists and six digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas had 12 digs, two aces and one kill.
Samantha Gutierrez led the team in digs with 16.
Skidmore won the championship of the Woodsboro Lady Eagle Invitational by besting county rival Beeville in three sets in the title match.
Skidmore won the opening set of the match 25-23, but Beeville repaid the favor with a 25-23 win of its own in the second set.
The Lady Cats took the third set 15-9 to win gold trophy.
Vasquez had a team-best eight kills to go with three digs in the win.
M. Gonzales had seven kills and five digs, and N. Gonzales had four kills and seven digs.
Hardin had 17 assists and five digs. Salinas led in digs with 22 to go with one kill. Gutierrez added 13 digs.
In the semifinals, Skidmore beat Banquete in three sets. The Lady Cats won the first set 25-16, Banquete won the second set 25-17 and Skidmore took the third set 15-8.
M. Gonzales and Vasquez both had six kills in the win. Vasquez added seven digs and two aces, while M. Gonzales chipped in four digs, four blocks and one ace.
Cash recorded five kills and N. Gonzales had three to go with six digs.
Gutierrez had 15 digs and two aces, while Salinas had 14 digs and one ace.
Hardin recorded 18 assists and four digs.
The Lady Cats opened tournament play with a two-set sweep of Santa Gertrudis Academy, winning both sets 25-23.
Vasquez led in kills with nine and added seven digs. She also tied for the team lead in aces with two with M. Gonzales and N. Gonzales.
M. Gonzales and Cash both had three kills.
Salinas had 13 digs to lead the team, while Hardin had a team-high 12 assists to go with seven digs.
Gutierrez added 10 digs.
Bishop 3, S-T 0
The Bishop Lady Badgers handed Skidmore its first loss of the year on Aug. 13.
Bishop won the first set 25-23, the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-21.
M. Gonzales had a team-best eight kills to go with four digs and three blocks for the Lady Cats.
Cash and Vasquez both had five kills. Vasquez also had eight digs and an ace. Cash added two blocks and two digs.
N. Gonzales had two kills and two digs. Salinas had 14 digs, while Hardin had 15 assists and five digs.
Gutierrez contributed 10 digs.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•