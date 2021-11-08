Skidmore-Tynan’s volleyball team polished off one of its finest seasons in Holly Vasquez’s coaching tenure and also celebrated a milestone for its team captain on Oct. 26.
The Lady Cats swept Mathis in three sets to finish the regular season with a 28-9 mark and also feted Mariella Gonzales for reaching the 700-kill plateau for her career in the team’s previous match.
“This was how we needed to finish the season,” said Vasquez, who has helmed the program since 2014.
“I told the girls that we can’t come down here and mess around and not be focused on beating Mathis. They did a good job of focusing and beating Mathis so we could go into the playoffs with a win.”
The Lady Cats were so focused that they made just five hitting errors all night, hitting .366 as a team for the match.
That effort was headlined by freshman Jenna Vasquez and Brandi Cash, who combined for 13 kills against zero errors.
“That was really nice to see from them,” Coach Vasquez said. “I get on them and I can be hard on them, but they did what they needed to do tonight and I was happy that they were able to have that kind of night right before the playoffs.”
Vasquez had seven kills on 14 total attacks for a .500 hitting percentage, while Cash hit .750 with six kills on eight attacks. It was Cash’s second straight match with a better than .500 hitting percentage.
Vasquez also added seven digs and one ace on the night.
Gonzales finished the night with a .400 hitting percentage, racking up 14 kills against just two errors on 30 total attacks for the Lady Cat offense.
She also had five digs a block in the win.
After the match, the Lady Cats celebrated Gonzales’ career milestone, which she had reached during the second set of the team’s win over Odem Oct. 22.
The trio of Gonzales, Vasquez and Cash helped the Lady Cats to three dominant victories over the Lady Pirates.
Skidmore opened the match with a 25-14 victory in the first set, then claimed a 25-15 win in the second set. The Lady Cats polished off the victory with a 25-13 win in the third set.
Mailey Hardin finished the match with 28 assists to go with two aces and four digs, while Celeste Huerta tied Vasquez for the team lead in digs with seven.
Neddia Gonzales added two kills and four digs, while Kacy Rivers had four digs. Kaitlyn Salinas added two kills, three digs and one ace.
The Lady Cats finished with a 12-2 mark in district play, securing the No. 2 seed out of the District 29-3A.
They were slated to open the postseason Nov. 2 in Alice against Banquete, the No. 4 seed out of District 30.
S-T 3, Odem 0
Fresh off their loss to district-leading Goliad, the Lady Cats dismantled Odem Oct. 22.
Skidmore won the first set 25-14, claimed a 25-16 victory in the second set and then closed out the match with a 25-12 win in the third set.
M. Gonzales reached the 700-kill plateau in the second set of the night on her way to recording a match-best 18 kills on the night.
She also had six digs, one solo block and a block assist.
Cash had seven kills on the night against no errors on 14 attacks for a .500 hitting percentage. She also had three solo blocks.
J. Vasquez had four kills to go with a team-high 17 digs, while Salinas recorded 15 digs on the night.
Hardin added 27 assists, three digs and one kill. Libero Samantha Gutierrez recorded eight digs.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•