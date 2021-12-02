In a rematch of a thrilling regional quarterfinal in last year’s 3A girls basketball state playoffs, the Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team romped past Santa Gertrudis Academy Nov. 16.
The Lady Cats pitched a second-quarter shutout and held Santa Gertrudis to single digits for the game in a 38-9 victory in Kingsville.
Skidmore pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Lions 10-0 to take an 18-2 lead into halftime.
Skidmore added four to its lead in the third quarter, then outscored SGA 14-5 in the final period.
The Lady Cats held Santa Gertrudis to just two field goals and 5.9% shooting on the night.
They outscored SGA 24-0 in the paint and forced 30 Lion turnovers.
Mariella Gonzales led Skidmore with 13 points to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Kacy Rivers had 10 points and three steals.
Kayla Martinez added six points, five steals and four rebounds, while Makaelah Favre had five points, three boards and two steals.
The win pushed Skidmore to 3-0 overall on the year.
S-T 55, Port Aransas 47
The Lady Cats used a dominant second quarter to rally back from down eight and get a win over Port Aransas Nov. 12.
Port A held a 21-13 lead midway through the second quarter, but Skidmore ran off the final 16 of the quarter to carry a 29-21 lead into the break.
Skidmore won the third by a point and Port Aransas won the fourth by a point.
Maggy Moreman hit three triples on her way to 17 points on the night. She also had five boards and four assists.
Gonzales tied her for the team lead in scoring with 17 to go with seven rebounds and six steals.
Martinez was also in double figures with 10 points. Favre chipped in eight points and had three assists.
