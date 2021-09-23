Skidmore-Tynan stumbled in the second set, but was otherwise dominant in a four-set victory over the Aransas Pass Lady Panthers in a District 29-3A volleyball match Sept. 7.
The Lady Cats upped their mark to 2-0 in district play with the victory. They are now 17-7 overall on the season.
Skidmore cruised to a 25-15 win in the opening set, but Aransas Pass clipped the visitors 25-17 in the second set to even the match.
The Lady Cats responded by winning 25-13 in the third set and then 25-16 in the fourth set.
Mariella Gonzales fueled the win, accounting for 14 of the team’s 21 kills on the night.
She also had 13 digs to complete a double-double, and added three blocks and two aces.
Brandi Cash had four kills for the Lady Cats. She also had a block.
Neddia Gonzales, Mailey Hardin and Celeste Huerta each had one kill apiece on the night.
N. Gonzales led the team in digs with 17 to go with three aces.
Hardin had a team-best 19 sets to go with 10 digs and five aces.
Jenna Vasquez recorded 16 digs and one ace, while Samantha Gutierrez had 14 digs and two aces.
Rockport-Fulton 3, Skidmore-Tynan 0
The Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates swept Skidmore-Tynan Sept. 3.
Rockport won each of the first two sets by counts of 25-16, then won the third set by a 25-12 score.
M. Gonzales led Skidmore with seven kills. She also added two digs, a block and an ace.
Vasquez registered six kills to go with 13 digs and an ace, while N. Gonzales had three kills, four aces and four digs.
Hardin recorded 12 assists and five digs in the win.
