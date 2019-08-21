CORPUS CHRISTI – The Skidmore-Tynan Lady volleyball team kept its perfect mark intact Tuesday night with a three-set road victory over John Paul II.
Skidmore improved to 4-0 on the season with a sweep of the Lady Centurions.
The Lady Cats won the first and third sets in dominating fashion, and claimed a two-point victory in the second set.
The visitors won 25-16 in the opening set of the match before holding off the hosts for a 25-23 win in the second set.
Skidmore closed out the match with a 25-17 win over the Lady Centurious.
Katryna Hernandez hit .355 for the match, racking up 13 kills against just two errors on 31 attacks.
She also had 17 digs, two solo blocks and one of the team’s eight aces.
Jackie Hernandez registered a double-double with 20 assists and 13 digs to go with eight kills.
Hernandez also led the team in aces with three.
Mari Gonzales tallied five kills, while Avea Gonzales, Brittany Hinojosa and Neddia Gonzales had two kills apiece.
A. Gonzales also had eight digs and six assists.
Jasmine Terry led the defense with 25 digs. Noemi Gonzales had five digs.