MATHIS – The Skidmore-Tynan volleyball team followed up a big win over Taft with a dominating three-set sweep of Mathis Tuesday night.
The Lady Cats improved to 20-5 overall and 2-0 in District 29-3A play by routing the host Lady Pirates 25-4, 25-18 and 25-13.
The first set win was Skidmore-Tynan’s most lopsided set victory of the year and saw the team hit a whopping .700 as a team with seven kills against no errors on 10 total attacks.
The Lady Cats had seven kills in all three sets and had just 10 hitting errors for the match.
Jackie Hernandez led the Lady Cats with seven kills in the win. She hit .267 with three errors on 15 attacks.
She also had six aces, six assists and five digs in the win.
Katryna Hernandez tallied five kills to go with a team-leading nine aces. She also had seven digs.
Mari Gonzales recorded five kills and hit .444 for the match with just one error on nine attempts.
J. Hernandez, K. Hernandez and Gonzales each had one solo block as well.
Avea Gonzales led the offense in assists with seven. She also added two kills, an ace and nine digs.
Brittany Hinojosa also had two kills for Skidmore.
Jasmine Terry had 10 digs to lead the Lady Cat defense.
The Lady Cats JV2 team also picked up a win over Mathis in three sets. Skidmore won the first set 26-24, before Mathis took the second set 25-19. The Lady Cats then won 25-18 in the third set.
The JV2 team is now 4-3 overall on the year.