BEEVILLE – With a near-perfect score of 19 points, the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat cross country team won their third straight district championship last week at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Lady Cats finished 51 points clear of runner-up Orange Grove to win the District 29-3A crown.
Yaneli Aguilar, Natalie Garcia and Mariella Gonzales swept the top three places to lead the Lady Cats to the championship.
Aguilar won the individual district title by clocking a time of 12 minutes, 47 seconds.
Garcia was the silver medalist with a time of 12:59, while Gonzales won the bronze by clocking 13:12.
Maggy Moreman and Jasmine Terry both finished in the top eight to round out the scoring for the Lady Cats. Moreman took sixth in 13:21, while Terry was eighth with a time of 13:26.
Eddika Hernandez also finished in the top 10, taking 10th in 13:30. Ella Nelson finished 16th in 14:33.
The Lady Cats will race at the regional meet on Nov. 9 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Jerrin Koenig will join the Lady Cats at the regional meet as an individual qualifier on the boys side.
Koenig finished fourth for the Bobcats at the district meet, clocking a time of 18:33.
As a team, the Skidmore boys finished fourth with 88 points.
Mathis won the team title with 39 points and Taft was second with 58.
Justin Bronaugh, Tevin Hernandez and Israel Garcia landed in the top 25 for Skidmore-Tynan. Bronaugh was 18th in 20:01, Hernandez took 21st in 20:12 and Garcia took 24th in 20:38.
Gavin Ochoa rounded out the scoring for Skidmore with a 28th-place finish in 21:26.
Joe Eric Rivas was 29th in 21:34 and Gage Ochoa took 41st in 23:06.
Junior varsity
Adrianna Moron won the junior varsity individual girls championship for the Lady Cats, clocking a time of 15:01.
