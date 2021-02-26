The Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team ran its streak of consecutive bi-district championships to five last week by dismantling Falfurrias.
The Lady Cats held Falfurrias to seven or fewer in every period on their way to a 58-16 win over the Belles at Miller High in Corpus Christi.
“It feels great to be bi-district champions,” said Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe about the victory. “My girls have worked so hard throughout the whole year preparing for this.”
Skidmore-Tynan (22-5) advanced to the second round for the fifth straight season where a showdown with Santa Rosa awaited.
The Lady Cats were slated to face the Lady Warriors on Feb. 16 in Falfurrias with the winner advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
Their first-round win over Falfurrias was all but decided by the end of the opening quarter.
Skidmore outscored the Belles 15-2 in that first period and was never seriously threatened.
“Tonight our defense really set the tone early,” Stowe said. “We weren’t getting into our offense properly, but we were able to get some buckets in transition in the first quarter.
“Mariella (Gonzales) and Jasmine (Terry) really were able to get us going offensively by hitting some shots.”
It was 19-2 late in the second quarter before Falfurrias scored the final three points of the half to make it 19-5 at halftime.
“We struggled in the first half with not rebounding well enough, and fouling too much,” Stowe added. “It really took us out of our game and it showed with our offensive output.
“Thankfully we played some really good defense the second quarter and held Falfurrias to only five first half points.”
In the third quarter, Skidmore ran off 17 points and held the Belles to just four to make it 36-9.
“In the third quarter, we were able to get it going early, and got back into attack mode,” said Stowe.
Skidmore’s lead swelled to as many as 44 in the fourth.
“It meant a lot to this team to win tonight,” Stowe said. “None of the girls on our team have ever lost a first round playoff game, and we were glad to make sure that it stayed that way tonight.”
For the night, Skidmore forced 30 turnovers and had 26 steals.
The Lady Cats also outrebounded Falfurrias 58-42.
Gonzales and Terry finished as Skidmore’s leading scorers in the victory with Gonzales pouring in 17 and Terry scoring 16.
Gonzales added eight rebounds and seven steals, while Terry had 10 rebounds and four assists.
Brianna Flores scored nine points, grabbed six boards and registered five steals.
Brittany Hinojosa led all players with 19 rebounds to go with her eight points.
Kaydence Menchaca scored six points, grabbed five rebounds, had seven steals and dished out three assists.
