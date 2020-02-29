MATHIS – The Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team polished off its season Feb. 11 with a victory over Mathis.
The Lady Cats scored the first two points of the game and never trailed in a 52-39 win over the Lady Pirates.
Katryna Hernandez carried the Lady Cats to the win with a double-double in her final regular season game in a Skidmore jersey.
The senior poured in 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 shooting at the free-throw line.
She also pulled down a game-best 16 rebounds to go with two steals, a block and an assist.
“Tonight was Kat’s night. She started off very strong, and just seemed to be in a rhythm all night,” said Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe about his lone senior. “This is, in my opinion, her best game to date.”
Hernandez was the lone Lady Cat in double figures on the night. Jasmine Terry scored eight points, grabbed six boards and dished out four assists, while Brianna Flores had five points and six assists. Brittany Hinojosa added five points, nine rebounds and four steals.
The win got the Lady Cats to 23-12 overall.
It also pushed their district record to 9-3, which put them in a tie with Aransas Pass for second in the District 29-3A standings behind Odem, who went unbeaten in district play.
Aransas Pass will be the district’s No. 2 seed in the 3A playoffs after winning a coin flip.
The Lady Cats will be the district’s No. 3 seed and were slated to face District 30 runner-up Lytle in a bi-district championship on Feb. 18 at Poteet.
Skidmore-Tynan also won the junior varsity contest against Mathis by a 34-31 count. The Lady Cat JV team finished the year 19-6.
S-T 37, George West 32
Skidmore erased a 26-20 third-quarter deficit with a 12-0 run that bridged into the fourth quarter to beat George West on Feb. 7.
The Lady Cats held GW to just 1 of 14 shooting from long range to help secure the victory.
Hernandez had a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead the way for Skidmore.
Hinojosa added nine points and seven rebounds, while Mariella Gonzales and Mayra Salas both had five points.
Jasmine Terry chipped in three points and dished out nine assists.