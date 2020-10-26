SKIDMORE – One of the longest playoff streaks in the state of Texas officially ended on Oct. 13 at Skidmore-Tynan’s DuBose Special Events Center.
The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats swept George West, officially eliminating the Longhorns from playoff contention and ending a run of more than 30 straight playoff appearances.
Skidmore dominated the first two sets, winning 25-12 over the Lady Horns in both of them.
The Lady Cats then won 25-17 in the third set to close out the match and improve to 11-4 overall and 7-3 in District 29-3A play.
It was Skidmore’s third straight victory.
Skidmore hit .420 as a team with 33 total kills against just four hitting errors on 69 total attacks.
“We played really well offensively,” said Lady Cat coach Holly Vasquez. “I was really happy with that. We passed the ball well, and we didn’t make errors.
“It’s nice to see it all come together. I told the girls that should show them how good we can be when we are focused.”
Skidmore hit .318 in the first set with eight kills against one error, then had a .571 hitting percentage with 13 kills against one error in the second set. In the third set, the Lady Cats had 12 kills against two errors and hit .385.
Chloe Smith paced the offense with 16 kills. She hit .640 for the match and didn’t have an error.
Mariella Gonzales put down 10 kills for the Lady Cats and hit .348. Brittany Hinojos and Kylie Laughlin both recorded three kills in the win.
Adriana Flores recorded a match-best 19 assists.
Skidmore also racked up 17 aces on the night with Flores and Jasmine Terry recording five apiece. Brianna Flores had four, while Hinojosa had two and Smith had one.
B. Flores led the defense with 18 digs. Samantha Gutierrez added 13 digs, and Terry recorded 12 digs.
S-T 3, Mathis 0
The Lady Cats swept the visiting Lady Pirates on Oct. 10 in Skidmore.
Smith racked up 17 kills and hit .682 for the Lady Cat offense in the win.
She led Skidmore to set victories of 25-19, 25-7 and 25-6.
Gonzales added nine kills in the win.
B. Flores had a team-best 13 digs, while Terry had 12 digs.
A. Flores paced the team in assists with 15. She also tied Smith for the team lead in aces with four.
S-T 3, Taft 1
Skidmore dropped the opening set of the match before rolling to three straight wins to beat Taft on Oct. 9.
Taft won the opening set of the match 25-13, but Skidmore won 25-14 in the second set, 26-24 in the third set and 25-17 in the fourth set.
Smith and Gonzales led Skidmore with 12 and 11 kills, respectively.
Laughlin had five kills, Hinojosa and B. Flores had four kills each, and Neddia Gonzales added three kills.
Smith registered 19 assists, while A. Flores added 14 assists.
Terry and Gutierrez both had four aces, while B. Flores and M. Gonzales both had three aces. Smith added two aces.
B. Flores had a match-best 30 digs. Terry and Gutierrez both had 16 digs, and Hinojosa added 15 digs.
Smith also had four solo blocks.
