Despite a disastrous start in the first inning, the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat softball team got a win March 29.
The Lady Cats rallied from down by as many as seven to beat District 29-3A foe Goliad in walk-off fashion, 12-11.
The Tigerettes scored the game’s first seven runs in the opening inning of the contest, but Skidmore kept chipping away.
The Lady Cats got four back in the second on a string of three straight hits by Kylie Laughlin (RBI double), Jasmine Terry (two-run triple) and Brittany Hinojosa (RBI single).
Goliad scored twice on a single in the third, but Skidmore closed the gap in the fourth with three runs, including one on an RBI single by Hinojosa.
Skidmore then took the lead in the fifth. Doubles by Madison Chapa, Hinojosa and then Daniella Villarreal turned a two-run deficit for Skidmore into a two-run Lady Cat lead, 11-9.
But the Tigerettes came up with a pair in the sixth to forge the 11--11 tie.
In the bottom of the seventh, after Laughlin and Terry reached on back-to-back hits, Hinojosa hit a line drove into center that plated Laughlin for the winning run.
Hinojosa finished the night 5 for 5 with five RBIs and a run scored, while Laughlin went 4 for 4 with an RBI and scored four times. Terry was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Villarreal drove in two runs, while Makayla Arevalo and Claudia Fuentes both had two hits and scored a run.
Chapa went 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored twice.
Terry earned the win in relief of Savannah Toelken, who was pulled after giving up six runs in the first inning without recording an out.
Terry, over seven innings in the circle, gave up five runs on seven hits and struck out four.
The Lady Cats improved to 8-12 overall and 3-5 in district play with the victory.
Odem 13, S-T 2
The Lady Owls held the hosts to just four hits in a five-inning victory in Skidmore March 26.
Skidmore led 1-0 after one, and the game was tied 1-1 after two, but Odem scored four runs in each of the next three innings to take the game.
Terry had both of Skidmore’s hits with a double and a triple, and she also scored both of the runs.
She also took the loss in the circle, giving up 12 runs on 15 hits and striking out three in 4 2/3 innings.
Sivounay Ramirez and Chapa each hit singles.
Villarreal had the team’s only RBI in the loss.
