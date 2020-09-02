SKIDMORE – A COVID-19-related stoppage may have wiped out several practices and the regularly-scheduled season opener for the Skidmore-Tynan volleyball team, but that didn’t stop the Lady Cats from winning their first match of the season.
The Lady Cats bested visiting West Oso in four sets at the DuBose Special Events Center on Aug. 18.
Mari Gonzales hit .429 for the match with 16 kills against just four hitting errors to lead the Skidmore offense.
Chloe Smith joined Gonzales in double figures in kills with 11 to help push the team to the win.
Gonzales and Smith fueled a 25-21 win in the opening set, but West Oso came back to even the match by winning the second set 26-24.
Skidmore polished off the win with a 25-19 victory in the third set, followed by a 25-23 win in the fourth set.
Neddia Gonzales had three kills for Skidmore to aid in the victory.
The Lady Cats, as a team, racked up 14 total kills against just 12 service aces. Jasmine Terry and Smith both had four aces, while Eddika Hernandez had three, Adriana Flores had two and Brianna Flores had one.
Terry led the team in digs with 17. B. Flores added 11.
Gonzales, in addition to leading the team in kills, had a team-best three solo blocks and a block assist.
A. Flores paced the team in assists with 21.