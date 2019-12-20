KARNES CITY – The Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team won its second tournament championship in three weeks by claiming the title at the Karnes City tournament last weekend.
The Lady Cats went 4-1 at the tournament to clinch the trophy.
They polished off the tourney with a 51-18 rout of Sunnybrook Saturday afternoon.
They outscored Sunnybrook 16-10 in the first quarter, then pushed their lead to 28-12 by halftime.
The Lady Cats (9-6) blanked Sunnybrook 13-0 in the third quarter and then won the fourth quarter 10-6.
Katryna Hernandez and Jasmine Terry tied for the team lead in scoring with 15 points apiece.
Mari Gonzales also reached double figures, pouring in 10 points.
Kaitlyn Salinas added four points, while Brianna Flores scored three. Brittany Hinojosa and Dani Villarreal both had two points.
Hernandez was the tournament MVP for the Lady Cats. Hinojosa and Terry were both named to the all-tournament team.
On Friday, the Lady Cats fell to host Karnes City 41-38, then beat Santa Gertrudis Academy 35-28.
Karnes City led by a point at halftime, 23-22, but Skidmore grabbed the lead in the third, outscoring the Lady Badgers 8-5 for a 30-28 advantage.
The Lady Badgers then won the fourth quarter 13-8 to pick up the win.
Hernandez led all scorers in the contest with 18 points. She was the lone player from either team in double figures.
Hinojosa chipped in eight points for the Lady Cats, while Flores had five and Mayra Salas added four.
Hernandez then led the Lady Cats to a victory over Santa Gertrudis, scoring 23 points to again lead all scorers in the game.
Hinojosa contributed seven points for Skidmore, while Flores added three points and Terry scored two points.
On the first day of the tournament, the Lady Cats beat district foe George West 38-30 and romped to a 56-14 win over Brooks Academy.
Against George West, the Lady Cats built a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and rode that cushion to the win.
Over the final three periods, the two teams deadlocked at 22 with GW winning the second, 10-9, S-T winning the third 10-4 and GW winning the fourth 8-3.
Hernandez and Hinojosa both reached double figures for Skidmore with 15 and 12, respectively.
Terry added seven points, while Flores scored three.
Against Brooks Academy, the Lady Cats allowed just one points in the first half and never allowed more than eight points in any quarter en route to a 42-point victory.
Skidmore led 15-0 after one quarter and 29-1 at halftime. In the second half, the Lady Cats outscored Brooks 15-5 in the third quarter and 12-8 in the fourth.
Hernandez had a game-best 17 points, while Terry hit two triples on her way to scoring 12 points.
Gonzales added nine points and Makaelah Favred chipped in seven points.
Shiner 36, S-T 33
Skidmore’s fourth-quarter rally came up three points short in a loss to Shiner last Tuesday evening.
The two teams played to a 15-15 deadlock in the first half before Shiner took a six-point edge into the fourth after outscoring the Lady Cats 13-7 in the third.
Skidmore won the fourth quarter 11-8, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Hernandez had 13 points to lead Skidmore, while Hinojosa poured in eight points.
Terry added five, Salas chipped in four and Gonzales contributed three points.
On the same night, the Skidmore junior varsity team claimed a 39-11 victory over the Sinton freshman team in Sinton.
The Lady Cat JV team improved to 6-2 on the year with the victory.