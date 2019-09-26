KINGSVILLE – The Skidmore-Tynan girls cross country team won its second team championship of the season Saturday morning at the Javelina Invitational hosted by Texas A&M-Kingsville at L.E. Ramey Golf Course.
The Lady Cats boasted the individual champion and a pair of top-10 finishers to win the event with 43 points.
La Feria was second with 48 points and Zapata was third with 62 points.
Yaneli Aguilar was the individual champion for the Lady Cats in the 1A-4A race.
She clocked a time of 13 minutes, 18.42 seconds on the 2-mile course to win the championship.
She won the title by more than two seconds over Beeville’s Jada Johnson, who was the runner-up with a time of 13:20.73.
Skidmore’s Natalie Garcia was also a top-10 finisher, as was Beeville’s Noemi Alaniz.
Garcia finished seventh for the Lady Cats in 13:45.43, while Alaniz took ninth in the race with a time of 13:52.86.
The other runners for Skidmore-Tynan in the race were Eddika Hernandez, Jasmine Terry, Kaedyn Schmidt, Samantha Gutierrez and Mariella Gonzales.
Hernandez took 16th in 14:38.01, Terry was 18th in 14:44.18, Schmidt took 22nd in 14:51.37, Gutierrez placed 34th in 15:09.17 and Gonzales finished 49th in 15:47.40.
On the boys side, Skidmore-Tynan finished third as a team, while Beeville finished sixth.
Skidmore posted 122 points and Beeville scored 150 points.
La Feria won the team title with 37 points and Bishop was second with 106 points.
Ryan Garcia led Skidmore with a seventh-place finish in a time of 17:41.91 on the 3.1-mile course.
Alex Aguilar Jr. finished 19th for the Bobcats in 18:26.13, while Chris Olivarez was 26th in 18:55.76. Samuel Gutierrez took 36th in 19:22.15, Alton Hensch finished 39th in 19:23.78, Jerrin Koenig took 43rd in 19:29.07 and Justin Bronaugh finished 63rd in 21:10.71.
Beeville’s top finisher was Caleb Marshal, who finished 10th in 17:47.53.
Derrick Gonzales clocked 19:00.16 to finish 27th for the Trojans, while Trace Fox was 33rd with a time of 19:19.55. Darrian Munoz was 41st in 19:25.69 and Brandon Guererro took 45th in 19:31.98.
Junior varsity
Beeville’s Juan Gonzales was the top county finisher in the JV boys race, while Lady Trojan Caleigh Martin was the top finisher from Bee County in the girls JV race.
Gonzales finished 28th for the Trojans in the race. Nathan Baggio took 44th, Isaiah Rosales finished 73rd for Beeville and Nicolas Castillo finished 118th.
Israel Garcia was the top finisher for Skidmore, taking 71st. Joe Eric Rivas finished 78th, while Felix Rodriguez posted a 126th-place finish.
Martin posted a 23rd-place finish in the girls race for the Lady Trojans.
Hailey Pollack finished 37th for Beeville, while Kyleigh Guerrero took 82nd.
Juliana Briseno finished 31st for the Lady Cats. Skylette Cisneros took 65th, while Britnie Briseno finished 70th.
Junior high
BOYS – Skidmore-Tynan’s Walker Widner was the top finisher from the county, taking sixth.
For Skidmore-Tynan, Tagan Cochran was 29th, Tevin Hernandez took 35th, Robert Hensch finished 66th, Zachary Rife was 98th, Gavin Ochoa finished 118th, Chase Schanen finished 123rd, Reymundo Ramirez finished 124th, Louise Younts took 145th and Jadon Olivares finished in 152nd place.
For Beeville, Emmanuel Liserio finished 39th, Ben Garcia took 47th, Stephen Sypolt took 65th, Ezequial Carrizales finished 67th, Lane Jerkins took 75th, Jason Servantes finished 84th, Makaya Urzua finished 88th, Caleb Mauyer was 90th, Judea Dominguez finished 99th, Aaron Rodriguez was 111th, Kristian Valdiviez finished 115th, Javon Hernandez took 116th, Robert Gutierrez finished 120th, Nathaniel Quintanilla finished 132nd, Ryan Espinoza took 136th, Jason Perez was 146th, Jacob Salazar finished 159th, Joe Cisneros took 160th, Christopher Carrillo took 161st and Anthony Avalos finished 164th.
Skidmore finished fifth as a team, while Beeville was eighth in the team standings.
GIRLS – Beeville’s Kyla Kelly was the top finisher from Bee County, recording a 14th-place finish.
For Beeville, Alana Guerrero was 40th, Takira Moore was 68th and Daniella Gonzales finished 86th.
Marina Olivares finished 77th and was the lone runner representing Skidmore-Tynan in the race.