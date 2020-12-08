The Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team won just one of its first three games, but they bounced back by winning two out of their next three contests.
The Lady Cats bested Kingsville 38-35 in overtime Nov. 20, then beat San Diego 61-20 Nov. 21. They finished the stretch with a 40-30 loss to Sinton Nov. 24.
Skidmore outscored Kingsville 5-2 in overtime to beat the Lady Brahmas in Kingsville Nov. 20.
The Lady Cats built a 22-16 lead by halftime, but Kingsville rallied to tie the game after three quarters by outscoring S-T 10-4 in the third.
The two teams then deadlocked at 7-7 in the fourth.
In overtime, with the game tied at 35, Brianna Flores drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing with 6 seconds left to give the Lady Cats the victory.
It was Skidmore’s lone 3-pointer of the night.
Flores finished the game with eight points to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Point guard Jasmine Terry recorded a double-double with team-leading totals in points with 10 and rebounds with 11. She also had five assists and two steals.
Mariella Gonzales and Brittany Hinojosa both added eight. Gonzales chipped in seven rebounds and two steals, while Hinojosa had nine rebounds and two steals.
The Lady Cats romped past San Diego on the road the next day.
The Lady Vaqueros led by a point early in the first quarter, but Skidmore quickly tied the game and then took a lead it would never give back.
The Lady Cats led 13-5 after one, 28-11 at the break and 43-17 after three quarters. They outscored San Diego 18-3 in the fourth.
Gonzales and Flores both scored 15 points to pace Skidmore. Gonzales also had nine rebounds, five blocks and two steals, while Flores added five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Hinojosa chipped in seven points and 12 rebounds. Terry added six points and nine assists; Daniella Villarreal scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Makaelah Favre had six points and four rebounds.
In Sinton, the host Lady Pirates pulled away later to beat Skidmore Nov. 24.
Skidmore tied the game in the third quarter, but was held to just four fourth-quarter points as Sinton pulled away.
Sinton led 11-5 after one quarter and 22-17 at halftime.
Skidmore forged a tie at 26-all in the third, but the hosts scored the final five points of the quarter for a 31-26 lead.
Sinton then won the fourth 9-4.
Villarreal finished as Skidmore’s leading scorer with eight points.
Terry hit a pair of triples to tally six points, while Hinojosa added five points.
The Lady Cats are 3-3 on the year.
