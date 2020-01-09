PETTUS – In the District 30-2A opener for both teams, the Woodsboro Lady Eagles bested the Pettus Lady Eagles at the Eagles Nest.
Woodsboro won every period on its way to capturing a 41-26 win over Pettus.
The green-and-white Eagles led 6-4 after one quarter, the pushed their lead to 13-5 by halftime.
They won the third period 15-13 and the fourth period 13-8.
Heirabella Gomez led all scorers in the game with 11 points for Pettus.
Micah Davis poured in seven points and grabbed a team-best 14 rebounds.
Alisynn Morin added six points, while Raeann Martinez scored two points for Pettus.
Pettus fell to 3-10 overall with the loss.
Austwell-Tivoli 54, Pettus 27
The Lady Redfish of Austwell-Tivoli doubled up Pettus on Dec. 17.
Austwell led 18-3 after one, 32-13 after two and 52-17 after three quarters.
Davis scored 10 points to lead the Lady Eagles in scoring.
Gomez chipped in seven points, while Martinez added six points.
Morin and Laura Parker both added two points in the loss.