RUNGE – The Pettus girls basketball team picked up a road win last Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles pulled away in the second half to beat Runge 39-17 for their fourth win of the season.
Pettus led 6-5 after one quarter, then pushed its lead to 18-9 by halftime.
In the second half, the Lady Eagles outscored Runge 14-3 in the third quarter and 7-5 in the fourth quarter.
Micah Davis had a game-best 14 points to pace the Lady Eagles in the victory.
Savanah Crawley joined her in double figures with 11 points.
Heirabella Gomez, Raeann Martinez and Mercedes Garcia each scored four points, while Alisynn Morin had three points.
Kenedy 35, Pettus 19
The Lady Eagles returned to District 30-2A play with a loss at Kenedy Friday night.
Kenedy jumped in front 10-2 in the opening quarter and then pushed its lead to 24-6 by halftime. The Leopards then won the third quarter 11-4.
Pettus outscored the hosts 9-0 in the fourth.
Gomez had a game-high 14 points to pace Pettus.
Davis scored four points and grabbed 11 defensive rebounds for the Lady Eagles.
Martinez added the team’s other point.
The Lady Eagles fell to 0-4 in district play with the loss.