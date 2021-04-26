The Pettus Eagle softball team lost at home on April 9 and again on April 13 to fall to 3-8 in District 31-2A play on the year.
The Lady Eagles lost 16-1 in three innings to Yorktown on April 9, then fell 17-1 in five innings to visiting Falls City four days later.
Yorktown scored four times in the first inning, then batted around and scored six runs in both the second and third innings en route to its win over the Lady Eagles.
Pettus’ lone run came in the first inning with Heirabella Gomez crossing for the Lady Eagles.
The hosts loaded the bases during the first inning, but back-to-back strikeouts left three runners stranded.
Gomez was hit with the loss in the circle.
On April 13, after a scoreless first inning, Falls City posted six in the second, one in the third, seven in the fourth and then three in the fifth to beat the Lady Eagles.
Raeann Martinez scored Pettus’ lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Gomez took the loss in the circle.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•