Port Aransas used two big quarters to beat the Pettus Lady Eagles in District 31-2A girls basketball action Jan. 25.
The Lady Marlins outscored Pettus by 26 points combined over the middle two quarters on their way to a 47-18 triumph.
Port Aransas led by just three, 5-2, after one quarter, but pulled away in the second quarter by winning the period 19-6.
The Lady Marlins then took the third quarter 17-4 to widen their lead before the two teams deadlocked at six apiece in the fourth.
Raeann Martinez led Pettus in the scoring column with six points.
Jocelyn Reyna and Kaylee Guzman both had four points, while Aleigha Hartsfield and Carmen Cantu both had two points.
“We have had a challenging season,” said Lady Eagle coach Kayla Ramirez. “There have been many obstacles this season, but we have been pushing through with a lot of perseverance. We will keep working hard and keep progressing.”
Woodsboro 51, Pettus 27
Visiting Woodsboro won the battle of the Lady Eagles in Pettus on Jan. 21.
Woodsboro, like Port Aransas would do just four days later, pulled away from Pettus over the middle two quarters.
The visitors led 9-7 after one, then outscored Pettus 15-7 in the second and 14-9 in the third to put the game out of reach. Woodsboro also took the fourth quarter, 13-3.
Reyna was Pettus’ leading scorer with eight points.
Cantu followed with six, while Martinez and Hartsfield both had four. Heirabella Gomez added three and Catherine Constante had two.
