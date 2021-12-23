The Pettus Lady Eagle basketball team finished as the runner-up at the Nordheim tournament on Dec. 4.
Falls City bested the Eagles in the tournament finale, 52-14.
Falls City led 24-1 after one and 41-2 at halftime en route to the win.
Heirabella Gomez, Raeann Martinez and Carmen Cantu each scored four points for the Lady Eagles.
Jocelyn Reyna and Alisynn Morin both had one point.
Pettus beat the Yorktown junior varsity team and Kenedy in its first two games at the tournament.
The Lady Eagles bested the Yorktown JV team by a 49-21 count.
Martinez and Reyna both poured in 12 points to tie for the team lead in scoring.
Gomez and Cantu both scored six points.
Pettus then downed Kenedy, 35-33.
Gomez led the team in scoring with 12 points, while Martinez added 10 points. Reyna chipped in five points.
Gomez, Martinez and Morin earned all-tournament honors for the Lady Eagles.
Pettus 29, Charlotte 27
The Lady Eagles picked up an overtime victory over Charlotte at the Eagles Nest Dec. 7.
Charlotte led 12-8 at halftime, then pushed its lead to six after three quarters. Pettus rallied in the fourth, outscoring the Trojanettes 9-3 to force overtime.
Pettus then won the overtime period 4-2.
Gomez scored eight points to pace Pettus. Martinez and Reyna both scored seven points, while Morin had five points.
