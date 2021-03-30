The Yorktown Kitty Kats got a two-out walk-off single into center field to beat the Pettus Lady Eagles in District 28-4A softball action March 15.
Pettus had tied the game in the top of the seventh, but the host Kitty Kats got the winning run in the bottom half for a 7-6 victory.
The loss dropped Pettus to 1-10 overall and 0-3 in district play on the year.
Pettus grabbed the lead in the first inning with three runs and held it through the top of the fourth.
Amber Buchhorn drove home Pettus’ first run in the first with an RBI double. Raeann Martinez and Buchhorn then scored on passed balls with Savanah Crawley at the plate to make it 3-0.
The Eagles extended the lead to 5-2 in the fourth thanks to an RBI single by Crawley and then an RBI single by Kaitlyn Hranicky three batters later.
Yorktown evened the game in the bottom of the fourth, then went in front in the fifth, 6-5.
In the seventh, Buchhorn pushed across Caitlynn Foley with an RBI single to even the contest.
Yorktown got a leadoff single to start the bottom of the seventh, but Heirabella Gomez retired the next two batters to get Pettus within an out of forcing extra innings.
Kaley Lassmann hit an RBI single on the fourth pitch of the next at-bat to give Yorktown the win.
Buchhorn finished the game 4 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Crawley and Hranicky both had one hit and one RBI.
Six different Lady Eagles scored one time apiece to account for the team’s runs.
Gomez took the loss. She gave up seven runs on 11 hits, struck out six and walked four in 6 2/3 innings.
Port Aransas 15, Pettus 3
Port Aransas used a 10-run fourth inning to beat the Lady Eagles on March 12.
Pettus led 2-1 after one and 3-2 after two, but the Lady Marlins scored 10 times in the top of the fourth to pull away before adding three more in the fifth inning.
Pettus was held to just three hits with Foley recording two of them with a double and a single. She also drove in a run and scored once.
Buchhorn had one hit and drove in a run.
Martinez and Jocelyn Reyna each scored once for Pettus.
Gomez took the loss in the circle. She allowed 15 runs (seven earned) on 12 hits over five innings.
