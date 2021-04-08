The Pettus Lady Eagle softball team routed the Runge Lady Yellowjackets in District 31-2A play March 23.
The Lady Eagles turned 21 hits into a 24-2 four-inning victory over the Lady Jackets in Runge.
Pettus scored at least three runs in every inning, including 11 in the fourth and five in both the first and second innings.
The visitors took the lead in the top of the first and led 10-1 after two. They added three in the third inning before popping off with double digits in the fourth.
Six different Lady Eagles had at least two hits apiece, including Amber Buchhorn and Raeann Martinez, who both went 4 for 5 and drove in five runs apiece. Buchhorn scored four times, and Martinez crossed three times during the win.
Heirabella Gomez, Jocelyn Reyna and Savanah Crawley were each 3 for 4 and drove in two runs. Gomez scored four times; Crawley scored three times, and Reyna crossed home twice.
Caitlynn Foley went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and scored three times.
Alisynn Morin was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Kaitlyn Hranicky was 1 for 1 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Reyna tossed a five-hitter to get the win in circle. She gave up two runs and struck out five in four innings.
The win was Pettus’ second straight and pushed the Lady Eagles to 3-10 overall and 2-3 in district play.
Pettus 10, Falls City 9
The Lady Eagles fended off a rally by the Beaverettes to snap a three-game slide in Falls City March 19.
Pettus erased a 4-1 Falls City lead with eight runs in the top of the second and led 10-4 going to the bottom of the fifth.
Falls City made it 10-6 in the fifth and 10-7 in the sixth, then came up with two more runs in the seventh to get within one.
Three pitches after Falls City scored on a passed ball to make it 10-9, Gomez induced a pop fly that Crawley secured for the clinching out.
The Lady Eagles posted double digits on the scoreboard despite recording just two hits.
Buchhorn hit a double, and Gomez hit a single for the two hits.
Buchhorn drove in two runs, while seven other Lady Eagles had one RBI apiece.
Gomez earned the win. She gave up nine runs on nine hits, struck out one and walked four in a complete game in the circle.
