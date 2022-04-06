Runge struck first, but Pettus got the last laugh in District 30-2A softball action in Pettus March 22.
The Lady Eagles put up seven runs in their half of the first and never trailed again in a 17-7 five-inning victory over the visiting Yellowjackets.
Runge scored once in the opening inning to take the lead, but Pettus batted around in the home half with seven players scoring to put the home team on top.
Pettus added another run in the second, tacked on five in the third inning and then scored four more times in the bottom half of the fourth.
Runge put up three in the top of the fifth to make it a 10-run game, but Raeann Martinez struck out Julia Morales to secure the win.
Heirabella Gomez scored four times for Pettus, while Jocelyn Reyna crossed three times. Caitlynn Foley and Martinez both scored twice. Six other Lady Eagles scored once in the win.
Reyna earned the win in relief in the circle after replacing Gomez in the third inning.
Falls City 22, Pettus 7
The Beaverettes scored five times in each of the first two innings before a nine-run outburst in the third on their way to a four-inning victory over the Lady Eagles March 18.
Falls City led 5-3 after one and 10-3 after two. The Beaverettes made it 19-3 in the third.
Pettus scored four times in the top of the fourth to cut into Falls City’s lead, but the Beaverettes plated the three runs they needed in the bottom of the fourth to close out the win.
Martinez and Gomez both scored twice for Pettus, while Foley, Reyna and Alisynn Morin each crossed once.
Gomez suffered the loss in the circle for Pettus.
