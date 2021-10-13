After going winless through the first round of the district play, the Pettus Lady Eagle volleyball team broke through for its first District 28-2A win of the year Sept. 28.
The Lady Eagles welcomed Kenedy to the Eagles Nest and promptly handed the visitors a three-set loss.
The win pushed the Lady Eagles to 1-5 district play on the season and also avenged their loss to the Leopards back on Aug. 27.
Pettus flew to a lopsided victory in the opening set, besting the Leopards 25-15.
The next two sets were both decided by just two points. Pettus got to set point first in the second set, but saw Kenedy rally and eventually take a one-point lead before winning back-to-back points for a 28-26 triumph.
In the third set, the Lady Eagles again held on late in the set, winning 25-23 to complete the sweep.
Jocelyn Reyna led Pettus in three statistical categories and tied for the team lead in a fourth. She had team bests in kills with six, in assists with 10 and in aces with seven, and tied Raeann Martinez for the team lead in blocks with each recording one.
Martinez also had four kills on the night for the Lady Eagles.
Heirabella Gomez, Caitlynn Foley, Laura Parker and Mercedes Garcia each recorded two kills for Pettus in the win.
Gomez added eight assists, while Parker had a team-best five digs.
Lauren Salinas had one ace for the Lady Eagles.
