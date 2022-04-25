The Pettus softball team is out of the playoff hunt for 2022, but that didn’t stop the Lady Eagles from pulling off one of the biggest upsets in South Texas on April 12.
The Lady Eagles ended the unbeaten run of the No. 15-ranked Falls City Beaverettes in Pettus, 10-9.
“It feels amazing. It feels awesome,” said Lady Eagle coach Morgan Franke after the upset victory. “It’s the greatest thing. The girls played well. They played hard all seven innings. I couldn’t ask for anything better.
“I can’t say it enough how proud I am of this team right now. That’s all I can say, man. I’m so proud of them. They worked really hard.”
Falls City grabbed the lead in the top of the first with two runs, but Pettus answered with two of its own to make it 2-2.
The Beaverettes then took a 4-2 lead in the second and stretched that to 6-2 in the top of the fourth.
Pettus took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the fourth by scoring six times, making it 8-6. The Lady Eagles then made it 9-6 in the fifth.
Falls City then tied the game at 9-9 in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Heirabella Gomez walked, moved to second on Jocelyn Reyna’s single and then moved to third when Alisynn Morin walked to load the bases.
On the fourth pitch of Lauren Salinas’ at-bat, Gomez raced home for what would prove to be the winning run on a wild pitch.
In the top of the seventh, Falls City loaded the bases with two outs, but Kaylee Guzman induced a fly ball into shallow right field that Gomez was able to track down and grab for the final out of the ballgame.
“It was just hard to believe that we just beat that team off my catch,” Gomez said about the final grab, where she had to range quickly to her left to snag the blooper just behind first base before she was mobbed by her teammates in celebration. “Seeing how happy my teammates were, it just felt good.
“It feels good to knock out a team that was way up there.”
Guzman earned the win in the circle for Pettus. She allowed nine runs on 13 hits and struck out three batters in a complete game.
She also led the team at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Reyna finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Raeann Martinez had two RBIs and a run scored despite not recording a hit. Caitlynn Foley drove in a run and scored twice, but also didn’t have a hit.
Aleigha Hartsfield went 1 for 2 and scored twice.
Salinas and Kaitlyn Hranicky both scored once.
Yorktown 14, Pettus 5
The Yorktown Kitty Kats beat Pettus in Yorktown on April 8.
Foley, Martinez, Gomez, Reyna and Morin each scored a run in the loss for the Lady Eagles.
Pettus had six hits in the loss with Reyna recording three of them.
