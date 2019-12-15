NORDHEIM – The Pettus Lady Eagle basketball team picked up its first win of the year last week at the Nordheim varsity tournament.
The Lady Eagles bested the Karnes City junior varsity team 40-29 on Friday to snap a five-game losing skid.
“It was a great start in the tournament with the ‘W,’” said Pettus coach Vanessa Gonzales. “I’m extremely proud of the girls and the effort put forth throughout the entire game and the tournament.”
Pettus (1-7) outscored the Lady Badgers 12-4 in the opening quarter to build its lead.
The Lady Eagles led 27-13 at halftime and 31-27 after three quarters before outscoring KC 9-2 in the fourth to seal the win.
Micah Davis paced the scoring effort for the Lady Eagles with 12 points.
Freshman Raeann Martinez also reached double figures with 10 points.
Alisynn Morin chipped in eight points, while Mercedes Garcia and Savanah Crawley both had four points. Heirabella Gomez added two points to the cause.
The Lady Eagle defense racked up 17 steals in the victory.
Later that day, Nordheim downed the Lady Eagles 34-26.
The hosts pulled away in the second quarter, breaking an 8-8 first-quarter tie by outscoring Pettus 16-4.
Pettus won the third quarter 5-4 and the fourth quarter 9-6.
Davis again led the offense with 10 points.
Martinez scored seven points, while Gomez added four. Morin, Crawley and Laura Parker each had two points.
On Saturday, Prairie Lee downed the Lady Eagles 49-17 in the third-place game.
Pettus was held scoreless in the opening quarter and trailed 24-5 at halftime.
Prairie Lee won the third quarter 9-4 and the fourth quarter 16-8.
Davis had five points to lead the Eagles. Crawley added four points to the cause.
St. Joseph 75, Pettus 15
St. Joseph ran away from the Lady Eagles on Dec. 3.
The Lady Flyers took a 14-2 lead in the first, then pushed their lead to 32-8 by halftime.
They held Pettus scoreless in the third to widen their lead to 59-8.
St. Joe’s then won the fourth 16-7.
Gomez scored a team-best seven points for Pettus. Davis, Parker, Morin and Martinez had two points apiece.