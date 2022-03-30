The Taft Lady Greyhounds pushed across four first-inning runs and never trailed in a win over Skidmore-Tynan in District 29-3A softball action March 15.
Taft won the game 11-1 in five innings thanks to two in the third and five in the fourth.
Skidmore-Tynan got its lone run in the second when Erica Hinojosa hit an RBI triple that plated Daniella Villarreal.
Claudia Fuentes had Skidmore’s only other hit. She led off the fourth with a single.
Alexis Moron took the loss in the circle. She gave up 11 runs on nine hits, struck out one and walked six.
Orange Grove 22, S-T 6
Orange Grove scored at least five in all three innings, including 10 in the first, en route to beating the Ladycats March 11.
The Lady Dogs scored 10 times in the first, five times in the second and seven times in the third.
Villarreal hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning for Skidmore-Tynan.
She added an RBI double in the third, then scored on Sydney Swinnea’s RBI groundout. The Ladycats’ final run came on a Mia Briseno RBI single.
Villarreal finished 2 for 2 with four RBIs and two runs, while Swinnea and Briseno were both 1 for 2 with one RBI. Fuentes went 1 for 1 and scored twice.
Sivounay Ramirez and Makayla Arevalo both scored a run.
Moron gave up 22 runs on 16 hits in three innings to take the loss in the circle.
