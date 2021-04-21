Back-to-back big innings by the Sinton Lady Pirates helped them beat the Beeville Lady Trojans in District 26-4A play on April Fools’ Day.
Sinton put up three in the third and then six in the fourth on its way to winning 11-1 in six innings at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex.
Beeville slipped to 9-13 overall and 2-6 in district play with the loss.
Sinton grabbed the lead in the first inning thanks to an error, then got all it would need to win in the third behind an RBI double and then a two-run home run on back-to-back at-bats.
In the fourth, Sinton pushed across six more runs to take a 10-0 lead.
Beeville scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth. Carolina Esquivel reached with a one-out single, then moved over on a sacrifice bunt.
Two pitches later, Melina Ramirez ripped a double to the fence, plating Esquivel to make it 10-1.
Sinton then scored again in the top of the sixth to make it 11-1.
Beeville loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but a groundout ended the threat and the game.
Ramirez finished the game 2 for 2 and drove in a run for the Lady Trojans.
Zelda Salazar also had two hits, both singles.
Esquivel went 1 for 3 with a run scored, while her younger sister, Paulina, was 1 for 2 with a single.
C. Esquivel took the loss. She gave up 11 runs – only five earned – on 10 hits and struck out three in six innings.
The Lady Trojans currently sit fifth in the district standings with four games remaining in the season.
They were slated to face Calhoun in what could be considered a “must-win” contest. The Sandies sit one spot in front of Beeville in fourth in the standings.
That game was to be played April 9 in Port Lavaca.
