BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend women’s basketball team led by three after one quarter over Kilgore last Wednesday, but the Lady Rangers erased that in the second quarter on their way to a win.
Kilgore outscored the hosts by 18 points over the second and third quarters on its way to a 65-51 win over Coastal Bend at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
After Coastal Bend went in front 20-17 in the first quarter, Kilgore outscored the Cougars 20-11 in the second quarter and 15-6 in the second quarter to go in front 52-37 going into the final period.
Coastal Bend won the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
The Lady Cougars struggled from the field, especially from long range.
They went just 17 of 60 for the game (28.3 percent), which included a 7-for-32 performance from beyond the arc, a 21.9-percent clip.
Marley Martinez hit four of those seven triples on her way to a team-best 18 points for Coastal Bend.
She was 7 of 16 overall and 4 of 11 from 3-point range for the game.
She also recorded three steals and dished out an assist.
Aubrey Guerra was the only other Cougar in double figures with 10 points.
She also grabbed five rebounds in the loss.
Jada Mitchell came off the bench to score seven points, grab seven rebounds, record three steals and dole out three assists.
Olivia Chisolm and Tianie Johnson both had six points.
Chisolm added four rebounds and four assists.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 1-17 overall and 0-7 in Region XIV play.
It was the team’s 15th straight loss since their only win of the year back on Nov. 8.