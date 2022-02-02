Beeville’s girls powerlifting team finished as runners-up at the Bishop Co-ed Invitational Jan. 13.
The Lady Trojans scored 45 points to finish three back of Bishop.
Nysa Huq, Larissa Puga, Cyrianna Serrano, Jennifer Rodriguez and Addison Estrada helped Beeville to the runner-up finish by winning individual championships.
Huq won the 105-pound title with a 500-pound total, while Puga won the 123-pound crown with a 625 total. Serrano claimed the 132-pound title with a 620 total, Rodriguez won the 148-pound championship with a 585 total and Estrada claimed the 181-pound crown with a 660 total.
Bianca Carrizales and Kelly San Miguel both won silver medals for the Lady Trojans.
Carrizales was the runner-up at 114 with a 600-pound total and San Miguel finished second to Serrano at 132 with a 595-pound total.
The Trojan boys finished sixth at the Bishop Strongman Invitational Jan. 15.
Juan Garcia, Arve Vasquez and Sniper Favela each won bronze medals at the event.
Garcia was third at 165 with a 1,090-pound total, while Vasquez was third at 181 with a 1,065-pound total. Favela took third at 198 with a 1,255-pound total.
Carlos Reyes scored Beeville’s other point with a fifth-place finish at 198 with a 1,210-pound total.
Beeville tallied 10 points as a team. London won the team title with 42 points.
