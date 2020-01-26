SAN DIEGO – Beeville’s Desiree Gonzales and Amidy Moreno claimed their second straight championships and Jackee Corrigan won her first title of the year to lead the Beeville girls powerlifting team to a championship Saturday at the Brush Country Classic.
Moreno won the 148-pound championship, Corrigan won the 165-pound title and Gonzales claimed the 181-pound championship to help the Lady Trojans to the team title by two points over Hebbronville.
Moreno squatted a personal-record 405 pounds on her way to posting a 980-pound winning total. She also pressed 195 and pulled 380 in the dead lift to win her second straight gold.
She beat out teammate Destiny Villegas by 265 pounds.
Villegas posted a total of 715 pounds on a 250 squat, a 175 press and a 290-pound pull on the dead lift platform.
Corrigan won her weight class by 20 pounds with an 815-pound total.
She put up 350 in the squat, pressed 175 and pulled 290 to hold off John Paul II’s Samantha Sullivan.
Gonzales won her gold medal by besting Santa Gertrudis Academy’s Aubrey Benavidez by 190 pounds.
Gonzales put up the second-best squat of the meet with 420 pounds, then pressed a meet-best 225 pounds.
On the dead lift platform, she pulled a class-best 355 pounds for a 1,000-pound total.
Danielle Ortega won a bronze medal for the Lady Trojans in the 259-pound class with a 510-pound total.
She put up 135 in the squat, pressed 150 and pulled 225 in the dead lift.
Sophie Sanchez was sixth at 165 for Beeville, while Samantha Suniga was 10th at 123. Zoe Rojas took 15th at 181.
The Lady Trojans tallied 30 points to win the meet. Hebbronville posted 28 points and Freer had 24 points.
Trojan boys fifth
The Beeville boys powerlifting team finished fifth at the Brush Country Classic.
Marcus Gutierrez and AD Patton were the top finishers for the Trojans with both winning bronze medals.
Gutierrez was third at 198 with a total of 1,120 pounds, while Patton was third at 220 with a 1,285 pound total.
Gutierrez squatted 440, pressed 225 and pulled 455, while Patton squatted 475, pressed 310 and pulled 500.
Corey Francis, Chris Hernandez and Jake Arroyos each finished fourth in their weight classes.
Francis was fourth at 132 with a total of 870 on lifts of 300, 235 and 335, while Hernandez was fourth at 148 with a total of 860 on lifts of 340, 215 and 305. Arroyos was a spot back of Patton at 220 on lifts of 500, 305 and 475 for a total of 1,280 pounds.
John Contreras rounded out the scoring with a fifth-place finish at 132. He posted a total of 805 on lifts of 310, 145 and 350.
Martelo Villarreal finished sixth at 220, Alec Puente was eighth at 165, Matthew Salinas was 10th at 198, Alex Gaona was 10th at 220 and Carlos Reyes was 13th at 198.
The Trojans tallied 13 points as a team. San Diego won the team title with 53 points, while Robstown was second with 32 points. Hebbronville finished third with 31 points.
Bobcats take third at Orange Grove meet
The Skidmore-Tynan boys powerlifting team finished third at the OG Boys Bash last week.
The Bobcats finished with 26 points. Bishop won the title with 59 points and Orange Grove was second with 30 points.
Justin Bronaugh, Inocente Esquivel and Kris Laughlin won silvers for the Bobcats.
Bronaugh was second at 114 with a 580-pound total. He squatted 205, pressed 125 and pulled 250.
Esquivel was second at 123 with a 715-pound total. He put up 265 in the squat, pressed 135 and pulled 315.
Laughlin took second at 181 with a total of 895. He squatted 315, pressed 225 and pulled 355.
Keegan Westmoreland, Aiden Massengill and Sebastian Aleman claimed bronzes for the Bobcats.
Westmoreland was third at 165. He posted an 880-pound total on lifts of 320, 205 and 355.
Massengill finished third at 181. He hit lifts of 275, 185 and 255 for a 715 total.
Aleman got his bronze at 275. He hit lifts of 405, 265 and 335 for a 1,005-pound total.
Joe Guerra finished fourth for the Bobcats at 165 with an 855-pound total. He posted lifts of 305, 205 and 345.
James Garcia rounded out the scoring with a sixth-place finish at 165 on lifts of 245, 145 and 265 for a 655 total.