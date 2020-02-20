MATHIS – Four Beeville Lady Trojan powerlifters won individual champions and the team claimed its first title of the year at Mathis Invitational last week.
The Lady Trojans tallied 41 total points to win the team crown by 14 over Tuloso-Midway.
Alisha Flores, Amidy Moreno, Angelica Beltran and Desiree Gonzales each won their weight class.
Flores topped the field in the 114-pound class with a total of 700 pounds thanks to a 260 squat, a 180 press on the bench and a 260 pull in the dead lift.
She won the class by 10 pounds over Mathis’ K’La Lavigne.
Moreno claimed the title at 148. She put up 405 in the squat, pressed a personal best 220 and then pulled 365 for a 990-pound total, which was 220 pounds better than the runner-up.
Beltran claimed the 165-pound championship. She totaled 860 pounds with lifts of 330, 175 and 355, beating out teammate Sophie Doubrava-Sanchez by 145 pounds for the title.
Doubrava-Sanchez posted a 715 total on lifts of 295, 125 and 295.
Gonzales also bested a teammate to win the 181-pound title. She won the class with a total weight of 1,020 pounds thanks a 430 squat, a 230 press and a 360 dead lift.
The squat and press lifts are personal bests for the senior.
Mikaitlyn Anderson finished second to Gonzales with a 780-pound total. She put up 315 in the squat, pressed 165 and pulled 300.
Destiny Villegas finished third at 148 for the Lady Trojans, posting a 750-pound total with lifts of 270, 180 and 300.
Daniella Ortega took sixth at 259 with a 590-pound total.
Lorisa Gonzales was 10th at 148, while Samantha Suniga was 12th at 123 for Beeville.
The boys team finished fourth at the meet with 21 points.
Mathis won the boys title with 29 points. San Diego was second with 28 and Tuloso-Midway finished third with 24.
Corey Francis won the 132-pound title for the Trojans. He posted a 930-pound total behind lifts of 320 in the squat, 260 on the bench and 350 on the dead lift platform.
Joe Montoya added a runner-up finish for the Trojans in the 198-pound class. He posted 1,225 pounds thanks to lifts of 485, 315 and 425.
Four Trojans finished fourth in their weight classes: Donovan Longoria, John Contreras, Marcus Gutierrez and Martelo Villarreal.
Longoria was fourth at 123 with a total of 805, while Contreras took fourth at 132 with a total of 865. Gutierrez placed fourth at 198 with an 1,140-pound total. Villarreal was fourth at 220 with a 1,205-pound total.
Matthew Salinas took fifth at 198 with a 1,015-pound total.
Alec Puente was eighth at 165, Christopher Hernandez took ninth at 148, Corey Poole was ninth at 220 and Alex Gaona finished 11th at 220.