Serena Garza got the Beeville girls soccer team off to a quick start and the Lady Trojans never looked back in a home win Jan. 29.
Beeville gave Santa Gertrudis its only goal with an own goal on the way to a 4-1 win over the Lady Lions at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Lady Trojans improved to 8-3 on the year with the victory, which came in the team’s final non-district tilt of the season.
Garza scored in the game’s opening minute off a feed from Jacey Taylor to put the Lady Trojans in front 1-0.
An own goal by the Lady Trojans made it 1-1 before Taylor reeled off three straight goals for her team.
She scored in the 18th and 37th minutes in the first half to push Beeville’s lead to 3-1 by intermission.
In the second half, Taylor converted in the 65th minute to close out the scoring for her hat trick.
“We did a good job of building throughout the defending and middle thirds, but they had a couple of quick players who disrupted our ability to connect that final pass,” said Beeville coach Scott Taylor. “Overall, we played well.
“It was a good win for us to closeout our preseason before district begins.”
Garza and Kinlee Ramon both had assists for Beeville in the win.
Jayden Ford played all 80 in net and made four saves.
