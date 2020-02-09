BEEVILLE – Jacey Taylor and Ariceli Garcia both found the back of the net twice Tuesday night to lead the Beeville Lady Trojan soccer team to a home victory.
The Lady Trojans scored four times in the first half on their way to a 5-0 win over the visiting Lady Bears at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Garcia scored Beeville’s first two goals in the win, converting in the 12th and 20th minutes, the latter coming on a header off a corner kick from Taylor.
Taylor stretched the lead to 4-0 with her two goals that came in the 24th and 25th minutes.
In the second half, Caleigh Martin added a goal in the 57th minute for the final goal of the game.
Taylor, Garcia and Nickole Stroman each had assists in the win.
Kylie Cantu played the first 70 minutes in the net for Beeville and made two saves. Carly Knapp came on for the final 10 minutes and stopped the only shot she faced from the Lady Bears.
“Defensively, we quickly shut down any attack from La Vernia and kept the ball on our attacking half for the majority of the first half,” said Lady Trojan coach Scott Taylor.
“This was a physical game for us. They are big and aggressive.”
Beeville improved to 6-5-1 on the season with the victory.