The Beeville girls soccer team opened its home slate with a resounding victory over visiting Alice at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Lady Trojans scored four times in the first half and five more times in the second half to claim a 9-0 rout of the Lady Coyotes.
“It was a good game for us to work together as a team and play more disciplined and balanced,” said Beeville coach Scott Taylor. “It was really good to see that when we play more disciplined and balanced, we are able to be successful.
“Being more disciplined will be key to our success once district play begins.”
Jacey Taylor had a hat trick plus two to lead the Lady Trojans.
She scored goals in the 10th, 27th and 40th minutes to complete the hat trick in the first half.
In the second half, she added goals in the 43rd and 45th minutes to give her five goals for the night.
Alisabeth Castillo put Beeville in front in the seventh minute before Taylor’s run of five straight goals.
Brianna Olivares scored in the 48th; Kinlee Ramon scored in the 59th, and Serena Garza converted in the 71st minute to complete the scoring.
Olivares and Taylor both had two assists, while Nysa Huq, Brooklyn Villanueva, Taylor Danysch and Carly Knapp had one assist apiece.
“We have really been focusing this season in practice on connecting our passes to keep better possession, having good movement off the ball to support the person who has it, and playing faster,” S. Taylor said. “We had some good opportunities to incorporate all three into the game, which allowed us to unbalance Alice and find many goal scoring chances.”
Lady Trojans goalie Jayden Ford stopped all four of the shots she faced in net to get the win.
Beeville 2, Cole 0
The Lady Trojans blanked San Antonio Cole in San Antonio on Jan. 12.
J. Taylor scored in the seventh minute to give Beeville the lead, then Caleigh Martin scored in the 28th minute to make it 2-0.
Olivares had the team’s only assist in the win.
Kylie Cantu had two saves in 65 minutes in net to earn the win. Ford made one save in the final 15 minutes in relief of Cantu.
Battle in the Brush Country
The Lady Trojans were the runners-up in the silver division at the Battle in the Brush Country tournament hosted by Pleasanton Jan. 7-9.
The Lady Trojans lost 2-1 to Alamo Heights and 3-2 to Canyon Lake on the first day, then beat Great Heart Northern Oaks 9-0 and Pleasanton 2-0 on the second day.
On the third day of the tournament, Beeville beat La Vernia 4-1 before falling 2-1 to Pleasanton in the division championship match.
