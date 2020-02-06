BEEVILLE – The A.C. Jones Lady Trojan soccer team is off to a 6-5-1 start to the 2020 season.
The Lady Trojans finished second at the Mira’s Gulf Coast Classic in Corpus Christi earlier this month, and also had a strong showing at the Battle in the Brush Country tournament in Pleasanton the week prior to that.
Beeville finished second in its pool at the Pleasanton tournament before falling 1-0 to eventual champions Pleasanton in the semifinals of bracket play.
The Lady Trojans won their pool at the Mira’s tournament to earn a spot in the tournament championship against Veterans Memorial. They fell 4-0 to the Lady Eagles in that title tilt.
Beeville’s six wins have come over San Antonio Cole, Corpus Christi King, La Vernia, Corpus Christi Carroll, Rockport-Fulton and Somerset.
Jacey Taylor picked up where she left off last season as the team’s leading goal scorer, finding the net 21 times in Beeville’s 12 matches. She also leads the team in assists with 12 on the season.
Nickole Stroman is also into double digits on the year with 10.
Kayla Salazar has four goals, while Carly Knapp, Brianna Olivares and Ariceli Garcia have two goals apiece. Serena Garza, Arianna Garcia and Jennifer Carrizales each have scored once.
Ariceli Garcia has seven assists on the season, while Olivares has four, Knapp has two, and Stroman and Caleigh Martin each have one.