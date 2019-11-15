BEEVILLE – The A.C. Jones Lady Trojan volleyball team finished off its season last week with a three-set loss at home to the District 31-4A champions.
The visiting Sinton Lady Pirates swept Beeville, winning every set by at least 16 points on parents night at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
In the opening set, Sinton scored the first 12 points and 19 of the first 20 on its way to a 25-4 win.
The Lady Pirates, who were ranked ninth in the most recent 4A state poll, won the second set 25-6 and then claimed a 25-9 win in the third set to complete an undefeated district campaign.
Beeville’s offense produced just eight kills in the loss. Allie Estrada had three kills to lead the team, while Kamaria Gipson put down two. Tori Garza, Jaelyn Smith and Alexia Salazar each had one kill.
Estrada also led the team in assists with three. Jade Del Bosque had two assists.
Gipson, Smith and Mikayla Newson each had three blocks on the night.
Estrada led the defense as well, recording six digs. Megan Del Bosque had five digs, while Garza, Carly Knapp and Maggie Martinez had two digs apiece. J. Del Bosque, Salazar and Alisha Flores each had one dig.
Beeville finished the year with a mark of 10-29 overall and 3-11 in district play.
Sinton also won both sub-varsity contests in three sets. In the freshman match, Sinton sandwiched wins of 25-13 and 25-17 around a 25-20 Beeville win. In the junior varsity match, Beeville won the first set 25-17, but Sinton won the next two sets by counts of 25-9 and 25-21.