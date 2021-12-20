With 11 different players scoring at least two points, the Beeville Lady Trojans dominated the Robstown Lady Cottonpickers on Dec. 7.
The Lady Trojans held Robstown without a field goal for much of the first quarter and outscored the visitors in every quarter on the way to a 69-22 victory at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Beeville opened up a 17-2 lead in the opening quarter, holding Robstown scoreless until the final minute of the quarter.
By halftime, Beeville led 28-11.
The hosts then outscored Robstown 24-6 in the third quarter and then won the fourth 17-5 to finish off the win.
The win was Beeville’s 11th straight and pushed the Lady Trojans to 11-1 on the year.
It was also Beeville’s eighth 60-plus point performance of the season.
Carrah Davis and Kaydence Menchaca paced the scoring effort in the win with both pouring in 12 points.
Davis added seven steals and three assists, while Menchaca chipped in two steals and two assists.
Megan Del Bosque hit a trio of triples to finish with nine points, while Asia Molina added eight points to go with six rebounds and five steals.
Jaida Gonzales and Aaralyn Del Bosque both scored six points. Gonzales added five steals and three rebounds, while A. Del Bosque contributed four assists, two steals and two boards.
Brittany Auzston added four points and five boards. Cylee Lopez scored five boards and had three steals, three assists and three rebounds.
Annica Gonzales added three points, while Danielle Gonzales and Camryn Longoria both had two points.
Lady Trojans win Hondo title
Beeville claimed the championship at the Hondo tournament, winning all five of its contests over a three-day span.
Beeville opened the tournament with a win over San Antonio Jefferson, 69-43, on Dec. 2. Later that same day, the Lady Trojans beat San Antonio Lanier 52-48.
Against Jefferson, Beeville broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 20-9 to carry a 33-17 lead into halftime. The Lady Trojans outscored Jefferson 19-13 in the third and 17-13 in the fourth.
Davis had a game-best 20 points for Beeville in the win. She also had five steals and four rebounds.
Menchaca joined her in double figures with 11 points to go with six boards.
Longoria and J. Gonzales both added eight points with Longoria also grabbing eight rebounds and J. Gonzales chipping in four steals and four rebounds.
D. Gonzales and Auzston both added six points. Lopez added six assists.
Against Lanier, the Lady Trojans outscored the Voks 15-5 in the second quarter and then held off a rally in the fourth to get the four-point win.
Davis again led the scoring effort with 22 points to go with four steals and four rebounds.
Longoria added nine points and five boards, while Menchaca had eight points and four steals.
Lopez added six steals, four assists, four rebounds and three points.
On Dec. 3, the Lady Trojans beat Uvalde 68-35 and Pleasanton 64-24.
Against Uvalde, Beeville won every quarter and held Uvalde to just four first-quarter points on the way to a win.
Davis hit three triples on her way to scoring a game-high 17 points. She also had six steals.
Lopez added nine points, nine assists, six steals and four rebounds. Menchaca scored nine points to go with four steals and four rebounds.
Longoria scored seven points and Molina added six points to go with a team-best 11 rebounds.
J. Gonzales also had six points in the win.
Against Pleasanton, Davis led all scorers with 25 points in Beeville’s rout of its former district foe. She also had seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Lopez joined her in double figures with 15 points to go with six boards and three assists.
D. Gonzales added seven points, while Molina had five points, five rebounds and four steals.
J. Gonzales led in rebounding with 11 to go with four points and five steals.
Beeville finished off the tournament with a 64-43 victory over Hondo.
Davis scored 18 to lead all scorers in the win. She also had five steals, three boards and three assists.
M. Del Bosque hit four 3-pointers on her way to scoring 12 points. She also had four rebounds and two assists.
Menchaca scored eight points, while Lopez and D. Gonzales both had seven points. Lopez also added six assists.
Molina led in rebounding with seven caroms. Longoria grabbed six boards.
