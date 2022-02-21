Beeville’s girls basketball team finished off the second 30-win season in three years by demolishing perennial power West Oso.
The Lady Trojans more than doubled-up the Lady Bears, winning 63-30 in Corpus Christi to go to 30-2 on the season.
It was Beeville’s 10th straight victory and polished off a 12-0 campaign in District 26-4A play.
Beeville will enter the 4A playoffs as the No. 1 seed out of District 26.
The team’s playoff debut was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 14. The Lady Trojans were slated to face Bay City, the fourth-place team out of District 26, in a bi-district contest.
The winner of that contest will advance into an area championship game against either Navarro or Wimberley.
Navarro, which knocked Beeville out of the postseason a year ago, is the No. 2 seed out of District 27 and Wimberley is the No. 3 seed out of District 28.
Beeville finished the season on a high note with the rout of West Oso.
The Lady Trojans held the Bears to nine or fewer in every quarter, including just three in the second quarter.
Beeville opened the game by going up 16-9 in the first quarter, then put the game out of reach in the second by outscoring the Lady Bears 15-3.
Each of the final two quarters finished the same way as the first quarter, with Beeville outscoring the hosts 16-9 in both periods.
Kaydence Menchaca led three Lady Trojans in double figures, hitting three triples on her way to scoring 17 points.
She also had five rebounds and three steals in the win.
Carrah Davis and Cylee Lopez joined her in double figures with 11 points apiece.
Davis added four steals, four assists and two boards, while Lopez contributed four steals,three assists and one rebound.
Jaida Gonzales added nine points to the cause to go along with four rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks.
Brittany Auzston led the team in rebounding with six caroms to go with six points and three steals.
Aaralyn Del Bosque added four points and three rebounds.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•