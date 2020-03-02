ROCKPORT – The Beeville Lady Trojans polished off a historic regular-season campaign on Feb. 11, but they have high hopes that their season will continue well into the postseason.
The Lady Trojans won a school-record 31st contest in the regular-season finale, beating Rockport-Fulton 42-30 on the Lady Pirates’ home court.
The win completed an undefeated campaign in District 31-4A play and moved the Lady Trojans to 31-2 on the year.
“It means a lot to the girls. It proves that last year wasn’t just a one-year deal,” said Lady Trojan coach Paul Yuma about establishing the school mark for wins in a season for the second straight year.
“It proves that they’ve been a solid team for the last three or four years. I think they rose to the challenge.”
Beeville hasn’t lost a game since Dec. 6 at the Border Olympics tournament in Laredo. The Lady Trojans lost twice at that tournament, falling to a pair of 6A schools, including defending 6A state champion Converse Judson. Both Judson and Laredo Nixon, who handed the Lady Trojans that loss on Dec. 6, have 20-plus wins this year and have qualified for the postseason.
The Lady Trojans have won 23 straight games since that loss to Nixon, including all 14 of their district contests.
Camryn Longoria and Kamaria Gipson combined for 32 of Beeville’s 42 points in the regular-season finale.
Longoria had a game-best 18 points, while Gipson poured in 14 points.
Jade Del Bosque hit a pair of 3-pointers on her way to scoring seven points. Cylee Lopez scored the team’s other three points in the victory.
It was the 12th double-digit victory in district play for the Lady Trojans.
“I think so,” Yuma said when asked if he felt like he could say that his team was playing its best basketball entering the postseason.
“We’ve played some of the better teams during the end of the district schedule and we were able to win a lot of them on the road. We got Oso on the road, Sinton on the road, Robstown on the road.
“I believe we are playing our best right now.”
Beeville will have to continue that trend in the postseason, the coach said.
“We try to make the girls understand that, in basketball, it’s not like softball or baseball where you might get a two out of three (series). It’s one deal, one game, one shot, that’s all you’ve got,” he said. “We try to do our best to make sure they understand that and try to play our best game every single time we have a playoff game.”
Beeville was slated to open postseason play Tuesday night against La Feria in their coach’s hometown of Kingsville.
The Lady Trojans will be a marked team in the playoffs, entering the postseason as the No. 3-ranked squad in 4A in both of the state’s major polls.
“I think the girls have gotten used to that, last year and then especially this year,” said Yuma. “They’re used to kind of having that big target on their backs. It’s not anything they’re not accustomed to.
“We just have to play our best basketball game each time.”
Beeville 55, Orange Grove 27
The Lady Trojans routed visiting Orange Grove on parents night at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium on Feb. 7.
Beeville’s five seniors, playing in their last home game as Lady Trojans, combined for 37 of the team’s points.
Gipson had a game-high 23 points, while Del Bosque scored seven, Jessica Barrera hit two triples for six points and Veronica Soliz scored one point. Tori Garza was the lone senior who was held without a point in the win.
Lopez came off the bench to score 10 points for the Lady Trojans. Lauren Aguirre added five points.