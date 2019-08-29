BEEVILLE – Unforced errors in the sport of volleyball, perhaps more than in any other sport, come at a high price.
They cost your team a point and, in many cases, when all is said and done, they are the difference between a win and a loss.
They certainly were Tuesday night in Beeville’s triangular with visiting Incarnate Word and John Paul II.
The Lady Trojans lost both matches, falling in four sets to IWA and five sets to JPII.
In four of the six sets the Lady Trojans loss, unforced errors played a key role.
“That’s been our nightmare this whole preseason,” said Lady Trojan coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer. “Errors are going to happen, but it’s when we make those silly errors.
“When we make those silly mistakes ... it’s hard for us to bounce back from that.”
Riojas-Fryer could find no other word to describe it other than “frustrating.”
“When you make aggressive errors, we can live with that,” she said. “But when you make the silly, controllable errors, that’s where I get frustrated and I get ticked off. Any coach would.
“The team and the kids know that is not acceptable, not in our sport, where when you make a mistake, (the other team) gets a point.”
The losses may well have served as the ultimate motivation, according to the coach.
“There was a different feeling in that locker room,” she said. “I got the feeling, in my opinion, they truly believe now how good they can be.
“... There were some kids speaking out, being vocal, being captains.”
That new attitude fits right in with the team’s new lineup, which featured changes at the libero and setter spots.
“It was a different look for us. I think it makes us more of a threat,” Riojas-Fryer said about the refreshed look, which had Alisha Flores at libero, while Jade Del Bosque and Tori Garza shared time as the setter.
“... I need our hitting to come around. ... I told them I need more offense. If that means you have to say, ‘I need the set here, I need it higher, I need it lower,’ that’s what you’ve got to do, you’ve got to communicate.
“And that’s only going to make this team better.”
In the first match of the night, IWA beat Beeville by winning the first, third and fourth sets by counts of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-23, respectively.
Beeville (2-9) won the second set 25-21.
Kamaria Gipson led the team with 10 kills in the loss. Garza and DeUndria Anderson had kills apiece.
Garza led in assists with nine and in aces with four, and added 20 digs. Flores had a team-best 26 digs.
Jaelyn Smith recorded five solo blocks.
Later, John Paul II edged Beeville in five sets, claiming the tiebreaker set by an 18-16 count after winning the final three points.
Beeville got to match point twice, at 14-13 and 16-15, but couldn’t finish.
The Centurions reached match point at 15-14, but Desiree Gonzales extended the match with a kill.
JPII tied it at 16-all with a kill, then moved to match point once again with another kill.
Gipson was whistled for a net violation on the next point to give the Centurions the victory.
Beeville won the first set of the match 25-22, but John Paul responded by winning the second 25-13 and the third 25-21.
The hosts forced the tiebreaker set with a 25-16 win in the fourth set.
Gipson finished with a team-best 17 kills and also had four blocks, while Carly Knapp put down 12 kills.
Gonzales added four kills, while Jessica Barrera and Del Bosque had three apiece.
Del Bosque led the team in assists with 15. Garza had 11.
Flores registered 43 digs in the match.
Mikayla Newson led the team in aces with four.
The Beeville junior varsity team won both of its matches during the triangular. The JV Lady Trojans beat IWA 25-12, 25-11, and downed John Paul with set wins of 25-17 and 25-22.
The freshmen Lady Trojans split their two matches. They beat John Paul in three (26-24, 19-25, 15-10), but fell to IWA (23-25, 18-25).
Sinton tournament
The Lady Trojans dropped all five of their matches at the Sinton tournament last week.
In pool play on the first day of the tournament, the Lady Trojans fell to Incarnate Word, Calhoun and Yoakum.
Incarnate Word downed the Lady Trojans 25-13, 25-19. Gipson led the team with four kills, while Smith had three, and Knapp and Garza had two each. Megan Del Bosque had the team’s lone ace in the loss. J. Del Bosque led the defense with 11 digs.
Calhoun knocked off Beeville in two sets, 25-19, 25-14. Newson had four kills to lead Beeville. Allie Estrada and Gipson each had two kills. Estrada led in digs with nine and in aces with two.
Yoakum then knocked off the Lady Trojans in three sets, 25-11, 22-25, 25-17. Gipson had seven kills in the loss, while Estrada had five and Anderson had four. J. Del Bosque had 13 digs, while Estrada had 11. Gipson led the team in aces with three.
The next day, Bishop and Ingleside knocked off the Lady Trojans.
Bishop downed Beeville in three sets, 25-27, 25-19, 25-12. Gipson had nine kills and Anderson had seven for Beeville. J. Del Bosque led in digs with 24, while Garza had 11.
Ingleside then got the best of Beeville in three tightly-contested sets. The Mustangs won the second set 26-24 and the third set 29-27 after Beeville took the first set 26-24. Gipson had six kills to lead the offense, while Anderson had four. J. Del Bosque led in digs with 11 and had a team-best four aces. Garza had 10 digs.